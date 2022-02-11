"The Outlaw guys don't like it" - Kyle Larson discusses dramatic late restart against Donny Schatz

2021 NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Larson has talked about his defeat against Donny Schatz in the 2019 'Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup' at Lernerville Speedway. The car #5 driver came up just short of his sixth consecutive sprint car victory and his fourth in a row at the Outlaws.

Speaking about battling for the 'World of Outlaws' against Schatz, Larson said:

“I like it when it has character like that. The Outlaw guys don’t like it when there's a 2” deep rut but I like it. The line changes lap by lap. You’re working harder than you would.”

Larson also spoke about the Outlaws epic between Donny Schatz and Brad Sweet. He said:

“Yeah, I noticed the restart before that one rifle was lower than taken off and was able to stay close. And I did the same thing and just figured. I would have to slide him to beat him. And I thought I got through that really well. He just was able to. I mean, he obviously got through there really good also and had the momentum down the back stretch, and I just couldn’t get enough grip.”

When asked about what the track walkthough was like, he replied that it did not look fun. The 29-year-old said:

“The line changes. Slap my lap, you’re huffing and puffing, and you’re working harder than you would any time of year. When it’s like that, it’s, it’s just different. You don’t get to race on a track like that all the time. So, I like when it’s technical.”

Kyle Larson aiming for second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title

Kyle Larson will be entering the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series with immense confidence after a dominating performance in 2021. His outstanding performance saw 10 wins and his first championship, all in the same season. This saw Larson become the first racer since Jimmie Johnson's 2007 season to achieve the feat.

Larson's résumé includes the 2012 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship, as well as the Rookie of the Year. He is also an overall winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona sports car race.

For this season, he will be looking to defend his title, driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports.

