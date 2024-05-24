Kyle Larson discusses his regular season championship chances

Kyle Larson has spoken on his potential Cup Series title amid Indy-Charlotte Double scare. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is eyeing his first Memorial Day Double on Sunday, May 26 - the Indy 500, followed by the Coca-Cola 600, totaling 1100 miles of an action-packed day.

Larson is the fifth driver to compete in the exhausting double-header. He has sealed the fifth spot in the starting lineup and will battle against the 33 open-wheel racing drivers eyeing to dominate the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

From there, the 2021 Cup Series champion will head to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 600-mile night race. Since the 2023 season, Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports have been devising a plan to ensure that Kyle Larson joins the likes of Tony Stewart, the only driver to date to complete the 1100-mile Double Duty on a single day.

However, the unfavorable weather conditions are seemingly playing their cards against the aspiring Larson and he might have to sacrifice either of his stints to complete the other.

The #5 Chevrolet driver has spoken about his Cup Series championship odds if he couldn't make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600.

"Do I believe we could still win the regular season, yes. It's because there's still a lot of racing left but it would be much harder to win it. So that 30-point or whatever buffer I have, I look at that, and damn I wish I would've just finished the race in Darlington [Larson settled in P34], then I would have a 50-point lead probably. That didn't happen," he said via Bob Pockrass on X (2.58).

Drivers who could surpass Kyle Larson in the standings if he fails to mark his presence at Charlotte

Although Kyle Larson is leading the Cup Series rankings by a handsome margin of 30 points, the buffer might be insufficient if the Californian misses the 600-lap run.

Unlike other races on the Cup Series calendar which have two stages, the Coca-Cola 600 boasts four stages. This means that the winner of all stages and the race could go home with 70 points; 10 points each for a stage win and 30 for the race win.

Accordingly, Martin Truex Jr., who is 30 points behind Larson, needs either three stage wins or one stage win followed by the victory to come level with the HMS driver.

Truex Jr.'s teammate Denny Hamlin is 39 points shy of the leader and a minimum of four stage wins or one stage win and the 600-mile triumph is needed to place the Joe Gibbs Racing driver one point ahead of the #5 Chevy driver.

Next is Kyle Larson's teammate Chase Elliott, who has resurrected his form after a lackluster footing and is 49 points away from being the top driver. To ace the deal, the Georgian native needs at least two stage wins and the Coca-Cola 600 victory to dethrone his teammate by a whisker margin of one point.