Kyle Larson doesn’t hold back his unfiltered verdict about Bubba Wallace after massive Daytona chaos

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson recently took part in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway. He was involved in a chaotic crash that took out nearly 12 drivers from the race in what initially looked like an accident caused by Bubba Wallace. Larson later reacted to the same.During the Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, stage one ended in chaos as multiple cars were involved in a crash. The incident took place on lap 27, where Larson bump drafted Wallace from behind. This left Wallace spinning onto the infield, and as his car returned back onto the track, he collided with Austin Cindric and Alex Bowman.Jeff Gluck, the NASCAR insider, put out a tweet of Larson's reaction to the crash. The 2021 Cup Series Champion said on the radio:&quot;I don't know why Bubba was crowding him so much.&quot;The wreck resulted in a red flag and ended many of the drivers' hopes of getting into the playoffs scheduled to take place post-season.Kyle Larson gives his verdict about the future of NASCAR Cup Series race at TexasKyle Larson spoke about racing at Texas due to the difference between the Cup Series and Xfinity Series cars. The 33-year-old had stepped in for an injured Connor Zilisch and won the race at Texas Motor Speedway.While talking to the media post race, Larson was asked if the track widening out could help the drivers in going higher up the order during the race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was one of the drivers who went higher during the restarts.&quot;I think each time we come here, the color is lighter but the grip in it and the lanes that we run have been the same for the past, I don't know, six years. At least (turns) three and four I feel like it got pretty rough there early on after the repave and it's kind of maintained. I don't think that the Cup cars are able to run as high as the Xfinity cars in three and four because the higher you run over there, there's that one little bump, bigger bump just past the center and I feel like the Cup cars, bumps kind of upset us a lot. We get into the stop and that's why you see people crash over there often,&quot; Kyle Larson described. [5:20]Kyle Larson further shared how there won't be many drivers who will move up the track, as it happens at Xfinity series.&quot;It's the same Texas. it's been um for a while. So, yeah, I don't know. I don't see it, I don't foresee it ever changing to what it used to be.&quot; he added.The Texas Motor Speedway had undergone a repave and reconfiguration in 2017.