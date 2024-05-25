Kyle Larson double duty timings: All you need to know about the HMS star’s weekend schedule

Kyle Larson is all set to compete in the double-header during the Memorial Day weekend. This means, he will run a combined 1,100 miles of the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

The schedule kicks off on May 26, Friday, with the Indy 500 Carb Day Practice, followed by the Coca-Cola 600 practice the next day. The main events of the weekend, namely the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, will start at 12:45 p.m. E.T. and 6 p.m. E.T., respectively.

Kyle Larson is one of only five drivers who have ever attempted this feat. Others to have run the double-header are Kurt Busch, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and John Andretti. However, Stewart is the only driver to have finished 'The Double', doing so in 2001.

However, there are chances that the 2004 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion, Tony Kanaan could substitute Kyle Larson in his number 17 Dallara-Chevrolet entry at Indianapolis. This is because meteorologists have forecast thunderstorms and rain in central Indiana. So, Larson will leave the Indy 500 early if needed to fly back to Concord, North Carolina for the Coca-Cola 600.

If Larson is unable to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 for any reason, JR Motorsports Xfinity driver, Justin Allgaier will fill his spot behind the wheel of his number 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Kyle Larson is expected to start 5th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and 12th under Ground B at Charlotte. He has four wins at the ROVAL, with the latest one being for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021. Currently, he stands at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 486 points to his credit.

Kyle Larson hopes to stick to his personal history

To this day, there has been no instance where the Elk grove native had to exit the cockpit after making a start in any race. Needless to say, Kyle Larson wants to keep things that way.

"I don’t think so,” Larson said at Indianapolis, recalling if he has ever had to quit a race after starting it. “So hopefully, we keep it that way.”

During a recent Indy 500 media availability, Larson said,

"It’s stressful because weather is always unpredictable. But you just don’t really know until it’s happening. So it’s hard to plan for weather. You can have all these plans and backup plans and backup plans for the backup plan. But you just can’t really do anything or react until it’s kind of the moment. That’s what’s a little bit stressful."

However, if unfavorable weather dictates, team owner Rick Hendrick might have to make some difficult decisions. Nevertheless, the automotive tycoon intends to let Larson's schedule play out before making the final call on Sunday.

"We’re going to let it play out, and we’ll make that decision Sunday," he added.

Kyle Larson won the Coca-Cola 600 once during his career in 2021. The 31-year-old currently leads the Drivers' Championship at the NASCAR Cup Series 2024.