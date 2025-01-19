Kyle Larson drops a 3-word verdict after his triumphant Chili Bowl success 

Kyle Larson, the NASCAR driver, recently went on X to drop a three-word verdict on his third win at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Kyle Larson is a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver for Hendrick Motorsports where he drives the #5. He is the winner of the Cup Series in 2021. Larson competed in this year's Chili Bowl Nationals where he drove the #1K for Silva Motorsports. The 39-year-old was at the pole position and led all 40 laps, overcoming multiple obstacles.

The driver had a collison with Brenham Crouch's car where his engine briefly stalled. He also survived caution which was caused by a dislodged NOS energy banner and the Nevada native bounced along the wall near the end of the race which nearly flipped his car. Larson held off Daison Pursley and won the race by just 0.365 seconds.

To commemorate his third win, the Hendrick Motorsports driver tweeted pictures of his winning moment and captioned it:

"3X golden drillers!!"

The victory allows him to join an elite group of drivers with three or more Chili Bowl titles. This includes his fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Chistopher Bell, Kevin Swindell and Sammy Swindell.

Kyle Larson gives “huge thank you” to his midget car owner after a ‘special’ Chili Bowl triumph

Kyle Larson expressed immense gratitude towards his midget car owner, emphasizing the pivotal role they played in his recent victory at the Chili Bowl. In a heartfelt message, Larson acknowledged the support and resources provided by the team, which he credited as instrumental in achieving this significant milestone in his racing career.

The win at the Chili Bowl is particularly special for Larson, marking a notable achievement in a prestigious event that holds great importance in the dirt racing community. In an interview to FloRacing, he said:

"Yeah, you know it was just a run. Laps by itself was a challenge, So yeah, I mean it's definitely a special win when you kind of conquer a track like that. Even though I made a few mistakes, one that was almost really costly but then ended up benefitting me a lot, you know ripping the banner down."

"Yeah, it was really cool, and huge thank you to Paul Silva, because we were really bad on Monday, and he went to work and he got us better and got me more comfortable and I think the track too, you know, opening up and running about the cushion kind of played into my hand a little bit," he added.

He highlighted the dedication and hard work of everyone involved. This victory not only adds to Larson's accolades but also strengthens his connection with his team.

