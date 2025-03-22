Kyle Larson drops 5-word response to his hard-fought Truck win ahead of tripleheader sweep in Homestead-Miami 

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson has found himself in the victory lane for the first time this season at the Baptist Health 200 event. He drove the No. 07 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports and kick-started his tripleheader weekend with a win at the NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, faced a major setback with 45 laps remaining when he spun and brought out the caution. As a result, the 32-year-old had to start outside the top 20 and get back in the game in a race dominated by Corey Heim, Ross Chastain, and Layne Riggs.

However, with his undeterred mindset, Larson drove his Chevy Silverado from the rear and found himself among the frontrunners. He added a Truck triumph to his Xfinity and Cup win at the 1.5-mile Florida track.

Soon after his first win for the tripleheader weekend, where he will drive HMS' entry in the Xfinity race, followed by the headliner on Sunday in the Next-Gens, Kyle Larson shared a post on X and wrote a confident message for the Miami weekend. He said:

"1 down 2 to go!"

With less experience in the Trucks, Larson racked up his fourth career win in just over 15 starts in NASCAR's third-tier series. Moreover, in his post-race conversation, he shared his honest thoughts after an "unbelievable" win and said:

"Pretty unbelievable from my seat," Larson told FOX Sports after his 'spin-to-win.' "I wasn't exactly sure if I could get back up there. Didn't have the restart that I wanted. Kind of took a little bit too long to start picking them off and just got ripping the wall at both ends.

Furthermore, Larson addressed Tricon Garage driver Heim's unfortunate turn of events, who was looking for a third Truck win, and said:

"I'm not sure what happened to the #11 but that worked out in our favor for sure. I don't think I would have gotten to him. I would have gotten to second, probably, but it would have been tough to get to him. That last run was a lot of fun."

Former NASCAR champion picks Kyle Larson as favorite for the Cup race at Homestead-Miami

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, picked the No. 5 Chevrolet driver of Hendrick Motorsports as the favorite contender for the latter's maiden win in the premier division.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, the former NASCAR driver said:

"I think I'm going to go with the #5 [Kyle Larson]. I knew it. And that's why I like to pick first, because I am the leader in the clubhouse. So that's how I get to pick first, right?"

Followed by him, the co-host Mamba Smith and Kaitlyn Vincie revealed their top picks for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 race.

"I've taken [Tyler]Reddick. We talked about it, too, but I already had him down," Vincie said.

Meanwhile, Smith chose another 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace for the win on Sunday.

With two to go for a triple sweep, Can Kyle Larson start his 2025 NASCAR campaign strong in Homestead-Miami?

