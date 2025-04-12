Kyle Larson drops four-word reaction after securing pole at Bristol

Kyle Larson earned the pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. The 32-year-old driver will lead the field to green for his second start in the second-tier series of the 2025 season.

Driving the #17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Larson clocked a 15.194-second lap time to secure first place in the starting order. He will start ahead of three JR Motorsports drivers, including Connor Zilisch, Carson Kvapil, and defending series champion, Justin Allgaier.

Kyle Larson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his proud moment for his second race of a triple header at Bristol.

"Great start to Saturday!" Larson wrote.

Larson fulfilled his first of three races this weekend yesterday, wheeling the #07 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in the Weather Guard Truck Race. He finished second behind Chandler Smith after starting in 11th.

His upcoming Xfinity race will be his final start in the #17 Chevrolet for the year. He will turn the car over to Corey Day and William Byron for 10 more races, including the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Kyle Larson driving the #17 Chevrolet Camaro at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

On Sunday, Larson will get back behind the wheel of his full-time #5 ride with Hendrick Motorsports to complete a triple header. He is currently sixth in the points standings with four top-5s and five top-10s, including a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

"Awesome pole run there" - Kyle Larson on starting in first place in Bristol Xfinity race

In a press release, Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on securing the pole position in the SciAps 300. The part-time Xfinity driver thought the #17 Chevrolet Camaro drove smoothly around the short track before applauding his qualifying effort.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via Hendrick Motorsports):

"It was smooth, the first lap, so it's either going to be good or not good [...] Awesome pole run there for the HendrickCars.com Chevy."

The Chevrolet pilot looked forward to a seamless drive in the 300-lap race, saying:

"Good start. My car felt good in race trim too, see if we can keep it on front and be on top of the lanes changing and do a good job in traffic."

The SciAps 300 will start at 5:00 p.m. ET on the CW Sport. The race will be joined by 39 entrants, including Larson and Corey Heim in the #24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.

