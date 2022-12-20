The first edition of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum was a unique event. Kyle Larson finished fifth on the quarter-mile track specially constructed inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

NASCAR will return to the venue for a second year, with the exhibition race kicking off the 2023 season on Sunday, February 5, at 8:00 pm ET. The event will be broadcast live on FOX, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, attended the ground-breaking ceremony last Thursday as preparations kicked into high gear on the quarter-mile for the 2023 exhibition event.

Kyle Larson said:

“I’m a California native, so I was really excited to race inside the stadium earlier this year. I can’t wait for us to get back here in February and put on another great show for the fans. It’s going to be here before you know it.”

According to the NASCAR release, paving will start in early January, and all the SAFER [Steel and foam energy reduction] barriers should be installed and painted by the middle of the month.

The structure of last year’s inaugural event saw a pre-race concert and half-time break that also included entertainment. Hip-hop legend Cypress Hill will perform ahead of the main event.

Kyle Larson expects aggression to be extremely high at the 2023 LA Memorial Coliseum track

Last year’s race saw Kyle Larson cross the finish line in fifth place. As the defending champion, the #5 driver was guaranteed a spot in the field, but heat races and two last-chance qualifier races made up the remainder of the 23-car field.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Larson said the aggression on the track would be the same as it was last year:

"I think the aggression will be the same as it was last year. I thought the aggression was extremely high, especially in the last chance race. It was pretty wild to watch.”

He continued:

"An exhibition race. No points on the line. An extremely short track. A place where you have to lay the bumper to somebody to at least get position on them. You’ll see all the same things happening again, if not more."

Kyle Larson will next be seen in action in the Cup Series in the preseason Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 5, 2023.

