Kyle Larson drops one-emoji reaction to his throwback paint scheme

Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on the upcoming paint scheme he will drive on his car at the Darlington Raceway this year. The Hendrick Motorsports driver left a "fire" emoji as he shared the announcement posted by his team on his X account.

As per Hendrick Motorsports' official announcement, Larson will drive the blue-orange paint scheme at the Good Year 400 on April 6, 2025, at the Darlington Raceway. The paint scheme is a throwback to Terry Labonte's 2003 Southern 500-winning car by Hendrick Motorsports.

The team announced the paint scheme on their official X account on Wednesday with a caption,

"This paint scheme is Grrreat. Terry Labonte’s iconic winning ‘03 paint scheme is making a comeback at the very track where he took his final victory lap."

Reacting to the announcement and the paint scheme, Larson quoted the post, writing:

"🔥"

Here's the post by Kyle Larson on X:

Notably, this is the second time in successive seasons that Larson will drive Labonte's paint scheme. In 2024, he drove the iconic Kellogg's Corn Flakes paint scheme that Labonte raced with in 1996, his Championship year with Hendrick Motorsports.

Terrance Lee Labonte, or Terry Labonte, is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver who claimed two championships during his time as a driver. In addition to the two titles, he also took 22 wins, 27 pole positions, and 361 Top 10s in 890 races in over 37 years.

What did Kyle Larson say about his Darlington paint scheme?

Speaking about the upcoming paint scheme of his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Darlington Raceway, Kyle Larson stated that he was a big fan of Terry Labonte, and the paint scheme idea was "super fun."

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) driving the iconic Kellogg's Corn Flakes paint scheme Chevrolet during the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Here's what he said about it in a statement released by HendrickCars.com:

"I didn’t know how we were going to be able to top last year, but this is a super fun scheme to do it! I’ve always been a big fan of Terry, and we had so much fun last year, having him at the track and everything, so that makes it even more special to add to that and do another one of his famous schemes."

"Plus, the tiger stripes and neon are super nostalgic. I think everyone will enjoy seeing this on track. It has technically already won at Darlington, so hopefully that’s good luck for us and we can put it in Victory Lane!” he further added.

Kyle Larson claimed his first Cup Series win of the season at Homestead by winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400. He came home ahead of teammate Alex Bowman and, as a result, qualified for the 2025 NASCAR playoffs.

