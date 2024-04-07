Kyle Larson drove a spectacular lap around the Martinsville Racetrack to pip Bubba Wallace for pole position. The difference between Larson and Wallace's qualifying time was a measly 0.001 seconds.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver in his Maroon number 5 was under pressure during the final run of qualifying. He needed to beat 23XI driver's qualifying time of 19.719 seconds (average speed of 96.029 mph).

The 2021 Cup Series champion pulled out a rabbit from his hat during his final run. He completed the lap in 19.718 seconds (average speed of 96.034 mph) to win his second pole position of the season.

The Elk Grove born driver also won the Busch Light Pole in the previous race held at Richmond. After the qualifying, Larson said that he did not expect to win the pole and was surprised by the result.

Larson talked to the media post-quali and stated,

"That was a bit unexpected. I knew we would be good but wasn’t sure we’d be that good. It’s really cool to his (car) on the pole for Hendrick’s 40th anniversary. It looks like all four Hendrick cars are good, too. It’s a great day for the organization. We just got to execute in the race.”

Kyle Larson's Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott will start 3rd on the grid. Elliott will be accompanied by Martin Truex Jr. in the second row.

Starting lineup for Martinsville race explored as Kyle Larson starts upfront

Here's how the NASCAR drivers will lineup tomorrow before the race at Martinsville as Kyle Larson leads the pack:

Row 1

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5

2. Bubba Wallace, No. 23

Row 2

3. Chase Elliott, No. 9

4. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19

Row 3

5. Chase Briscoe, No. 14

6. Joey Logano, No. 22

Row 4

7. Josh Berry, No. 4

8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11

Row 5

9. Ryan Blaney, No. 12

10. Alex Bowman, No. 48

Row 6

11. Kyle Busch, No. 8

12. Ross Chastain, No. 1

Row 7

13. Brad Keselowski, No. 6

14. Austin Cindric, No. 2

Row 8

15. Ty Gibbs, No. 54

16. Todd Gilliland, No. 38

Row 9

17. Erik Jones, No. 43

18. William Byron, No. 24

Row 10

19. Tyler Reddick, No. 45

20. Christopher Bell, No. 20

Row 11

21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99

22. Ryan Preece, No. 41

Row 12

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47

24. Zane Smith, No. 71

Row 13

25. Carson Hocevar, No. 77

26. Noah Gragson, No. 10

Row 14

27. Justin Haley, No. 51

28. Austin Dillon, No. 3

Row 15

29. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42

30. Chris Buescher, No. 17

Row 16

31. Kaz Grala, No. 15

32. Corey Lajoie, No. 7

Row 17

33. Josh Williams, No. 16

34. Harrison Burton, No. 21

Row 18

35. Michael McDowell, No. 34

36. Daniel Hemric, No. 31

Row 19

37. David Starr, No. 66

