Kyle Larson enjoys a golf day out with 2-time Masters winner and LIV golf superstar Bubba Watson

Kyle Larson, the Hendrick Motorsports star, had a fun day out with two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson. Larson was seen receiving golf shots of marshmallows from the golf veteran.

Ad

Bubba Watson is an American golfer renowned for his powerful left-handed swing and creative shot-making. He turned professional in 2002 and rose to prominence after winning the PGA Tour with his first win at the Travelers Championship in 2010.

He followed that with a series of high-profile wins in 2012 and 2014, winning two Masters Tournament titles. One of the most memorable moments in golf history, includes his dramatic playoff win at the 2012 Masters, including a remarkable hooked wedge shot from a pine straw. In 2015, he was ranked second in the world ranking and has accumulated 12 PGA Tour wins.

Ad

Trending

IndyCar on Fox tweeted the video of Watson and Larson having a day out, captioning it:

"@KyleLarsonRacin is helping @BubbaWatson with his short game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson is one of NASCAR’s premier talents, known for his ability to transverse with versatility, relentless pace and ability to win across various disciplines.

Larson leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings after his third win of the season at the Kansas Speedway, leading 221 of 267 laps and sweeping all three stages. He bagged his 32nd Career Cup Series win, tying him with Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett on the all-time list.

Ad

Kyle Larson shares take on “not super exciting” Formula 1 despite global appeal

Kyle Larson shared candid thoughts about Formula 1 during an interview with Pat McAfee. Acknowledging F1’s massive global appeal, Larson said that he doesn’t find the on-track racing in Formula 1 to be “super exciting.”

"The racing, the racing, is not what we are accustomed to in America. Like, I think you're there. It's crazy how big it is because, yeah, you're right. Like, it's not super exciting, but I think it's the stuff outside of it, the celebrities that are there, the engineering, the money, just everything about that, you know, the big brands, you know, on the cars and stuff." [01:18 onwards]

Ad

"But, you know, I feel like NASCAR and IndyCar here in America, like, you can't find much more exciting racing what we have here, so I'm fortunate to get to run both of them, but I would definitely never turn down the opportunity to go," Larson added.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson attributed the sport’s popularity more to its glamorous atmosphere — celebrities, engineering prowess, big brands and money — rather than the racing itself. Larson contrasted that with NASCAR and IndyCar, which he believes offer far more exciting and competitive racing for fans in America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.