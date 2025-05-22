Kyle Larson enjoys a golf day out with 2-time Masters winner and LIV golf superstar Bubba Watson

Kyle Larson, the Hendrick Motorsports star, had a fun day out with two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson. Larson was seen receiving golf shots of marshmallows from the golf veteran.
Bubba Watson is an American golfer renowned for his powerful left-handed swing and creative shot-making. He turned professional in 2002 and rose to prominence after winning the PGA Tour with his first win at the Travelers Championship in 2010.
He followed that with a series of high-profile wins in 2012 and 2014, winning two Masters Tournament titles. One of the most memorable moments in golf history, includes his dramatic playoff win at the 2012 Masters, including a remarkable hooked wedge shot from a pine straw. In 2015, he was ranked second in the world ranking and has accumulated 12 PGA Tour wins.
IndyCar on Fox tweeted the video of Watson and Larson having a day out, captioning it:
"@KyleLarsonRacin is helping @BubbaWatson with his short game."
Kyle Larson is one of NASCAR’s premier talents, known for his ability to transverse with versatility, relentless pace and ability to win across various disciplines.
Larson leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings after his third win of the season at the Kansas Speedway, leading 221 of 267 laps and sweeping all three stages. He bagged his 32nd Career Cup Series win, tying him with Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett on the all-time list.
Kyle Larson shares take on “not super exciting” Formula 1 despite global appeal
Kyle Larson shared candid thoughts about Formula 1 during an interview with Pat McAfee. Acknowledging F1’s massive global appeal, Larson said that he doesn’t find the on-track racing in Formula 1 to be “super exciting.”
"The racing, the racing, is not what we are accustomed to in America. Like, I think you're there. It's crazy how big it is because, yeah, you're right. Like, it's not super exciting, but I think it's the stuff outside of it, the celebrities that are there, the engineering, the money, just everything about that, you know, the big brands, you know, on the cars and stuff." [01:18 onwards]
"But, you know, I feel like NASCAR and IndyCar here in America, like, you can't find much more exciting racing what we have here, so I'm fortunate to get to run both of them, but I would definitely never turn down the opportunity to go," Larson added.
Kyle Larson attributed the sport’s popularity more to its glamorous atmosphere — celebrities, engineering prowess, big brands and money — rather than the racing itself. Larson contrasted that with NASCAR and IndyCar, which he believes offer far more exciting and competitive racing for fans in America.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.