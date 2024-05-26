Kyle Larson explains why Indy 500 takes priority over Coca-Cola 600 in case of weather delay

Ahead of the Memorial Day Double, Kyle Larson discussed about making the Indianapolis 500 race the priority over the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. As Hendrick's star, Larson attempts the double this Sunday.

Due to severe rainstorms, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway postponed the NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500 pre-race ceremonies. Such weather conditions have taken a toll on the 108th Indy 500 race as Larson is trying to be the fifth driver to attempt the exhausting 1100-mile race.

In a conversation with IndyCar on NBC, the 31-year-old explained his and Hendrick's team preference for the Indy 500 over the Coca-Cola 600. He said:

"It's not just my decision. I think it's everybody within Hendrick Automotive Group, and Hendrick Motorsports. I think we're all part of the decision."

Larson then added the names of Rick Hendrick, the owner of HMS, followed by the vice chairman, Jeff Gordon, and their team president and general manager, Jeff Andrews as a part of their joint decision on this preference.

"There's just been so much time and investment into this to make this Indy 500 happen. It's been a buildup for over a year. So, we need to run it and I want to. I feel like I've got a really good shot to have a good run and potentially win. So I want to be here.

"I just wish it would all work out and we could get both races in the full distance. I don't care if it's on the same day. I just want to be able to race." Larson added.

The 2021 Cup Series champion will debut in the Indy500 race, piloting the #17 Arrow-McLaren in a joint venture with Hendrick Motorsports. He is set to start the race from the fifth spot.

Jeff Gordon on getting Kyle Larson back to Charlotte

Four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is focused on bringing the #5 Chevy HMS driver back to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Former NASCAR driver turned vice chairman of HMS, Gordon, in a conversation on NBC (via Danielle Trotta on X) said:

"We (HMS) have every intention of getting Kyle Larson to Charlotte. We are gonna do everything we can to watch weather and play logistics game but even if we run Indy we wanna get him to Charlotte."

With the possibility of Larson getting late for the 14th Cup Series race of the season at Charlotte, Justin Allgaier is set to replace Larson's #5 Chevy Camaro for the Coca-Cola 600.

On the other hand, if the Indy 500 race gets delayed and Hendrick's team decides to fly back to Charlotte, Tony Kannan would likely fill in the #17 Arrow-McLaren.