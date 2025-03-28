Kyle Larson faces a strange paradox at his ‘statistically best track’: “I go there, I feel lost”

Kyle Larson recently addressed the No. 5 Chevrolet team's performance at the upcoming race where he feels underconfident despite having shown impressive results in recent visits. The Hendrick Motorsports star will wheel in his Chevrolet machine for the Cook Out 400 race on Sunday (March 30).

Ad

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is set to carry his momentum after a strong Homestead-Miami weekend. On his attempt for a tripleheader sweep in Florida, the 32-year-old managed a Truck win and his 30th Cup career win at the 1.5-mile intermediate track. Hendricks Motorsports star driver supposedly has the best stats at the upcoming short track in Virginia; however, it's not how Larson's mind perceives it.

In a conversation with veteran commentator Dave Moody, Larson gave his honest thoughts and said (via Kyle Dalton on X):

Ad

Trending

"It's probably our best track. Honestly, I mean, we've won, we've finished second multiple times, and we finished third during the fall. Like it's surprisingly, it's probably statistically our best track."

While Kyle Larson has had four top-3s in his last five visits, including a win in 2023, the No. 5 driver admitted to having less confidence for Sunday's race. He continued:

Ad

"So, it feels like my worst track. When I go there, I just go lost... I don't have much confidence in the same as how I go here, because it is such a difficult track, but Hendrick Motorsports has a great package for it. I think suits my style, okay enough to finish well, so, I get more excited to go there every time, and hopefully can have another good run."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far, Kyle Larson has had one win, two top-fives, and one top-10 finish. Meanwhile, with an impressive triumph last weekend, a former Cup Series champion labelled the Homestead-Miami victory by the HMS driver as a "dangerous win."

"This is a dangerous win": Kevin Harvick gives his verdict on Kyle Larson's Homestead-Miami triumph

In an episode of Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick shed light on how Kyle Larson took the checkered flag from his HMS teammate and the pole sitter, Alex Bowman, at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 event in the final moments of the race.

Ad

"This is a dangerous win for the rest of the field," Harvick said.

"These are the types of days that could really put Kyle Larson in the thought process of being in a position to win on days when he doesn't have the best car... To see that performance, that could be dangerous as we go forward," added Kevin Harvick.

Ad

Expand Tweet

After six races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, all four Hendrick Motorsports teammates have taken the top six spots in the overall points standings. With Kyle Larson taking the second place, 36 points behind teammate Bowman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback