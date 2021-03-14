Kyle Larson to start from rear after failing inspection for NASCAR race at Phoenix

Kyle Larson dominated last week's race at Las Vegas and in doing so earned himself a starting position alongside Busch Pole winner Brad Keselowski.

However, Kyle Larson fell to the rear of the field for the start of the Phoenix race after failing pre-race inspections on two occasions on Saturday night.

NEWS: The Nos. 5, 24, and 51 cars will start at the rear of the field for Sunday's race at @phoenixraceway after two pre-race inspections failures. pic.twitter.com/IUS6ZCwqFp — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 14, 2021

So who starts in place of Kyle Larson on the front row? That depends on the lane Brad Keselowski picks for the start.

Correct. Depending on which lane Keselowski picks for the start will determine whether Hamlin or Bell moves to the front row for the start. https://t.co/qTbbiYaOaX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 14, 2021

William Byron, Larson's teammate at Hendrick, has been among the wins in 2021 as well. He also finds himself falling to the back of the pack for the same reason. He was scheduled for a tenth-place start.

Petty Ware Racing's No. 51 steered by Cody Ware, makes up the third car that will fall to the rear. He was scheduled to start in 32nd place.

Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell were scheduled for third and fourth place starts respectively.

You might also like: NASCAR Cup race starting lineup at Phoenix

What does that mean for Kyle Larson?

Advertisement

The https://t.co/c8UD8QZ9FE team is here and prepared to battle for another win this weekend. 😎@HendrickAuto | @phoenixraceway pic.twitter.com/atnZejiIUC — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) March 13, 2021

Kyle Larson is on the path to redemption in 2021. His win in just his fourth race with his new HMS team speaks volumes of the talent that the 28-year-old possesses.

While Larson's talent was never in question, he certainly had pressure coming into the season with things to prove to himself and the NASCAR world.

This inspection failure issue has come at the wrong time for Kyle Larson, who seemed to be starting to hit the right points with his new team.

The champion driver, Kyle Larson, will draw confidence from the fact that he has four back-to-back top-six finishes at Phoenix International Raceway.

You might also like: Watch: Rewind to NASCAR at Phoenix where Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell got into an ugly fight