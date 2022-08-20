"Ross has like a two-page list of guys" - Kyle Larson feels Ross Chastain has plenty of rivals hunting him on the track

Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain is a driver who has been in the spotlight for both the wrong and right reasons this season. Heading into the playoffs next month, most of his fans are worried whether the 'Melon Farmer' will make it to the championship playoffs considering his track record of wrecking other drivers.

Apart from making headlines for earning two victories this season, Chastain has been in the news mostly for his aggressive moves. Many drivers have fallen victim to his aggression, giving rise to the possibility that they might be coming for him anytime soon.

Frontstretch @Frontstretch



frontstretch.com/2022/08/16/did… @RossChastain might've made another enemy on Sunday at Richmond, and the list of drivers aggravated with the No. 1 continues to grow as the playoffs draw closer .@RossChastain might've made another enemy on Sunday at Richmond, and the list of drivers aggravated with the No. 1 continues to grow as the playoffs draw closer 📜frontstretch.com/2022/08/16/did…

Reigning champion Kyle Larson is one of the drivers who has spoken up on Ross Chastain’s moves that have earned him plenty of on-track enemies. According to Larson, Chastain has enough speed but has plenty of on-track rivals who might make his tarmac life pretty tough.

The defending Cup Series champion also admitted that Chastain has been doing great, claiming he always recovers well despite his issues. In a media interview ahead of the Watkins Glen International race, Larson said:

“Ross has like a two-page list of guys, it seems like. I know… yeah, it’s the Cup Series. I feel like we’ve seen it in the past. People will make life pretty tough on you, but he’s done a really good job of even when he does get into moments where he has issues with other drivers in the race, he still recovers from it really well.”

Though Kyle Larson hasn’t fallen victim to Ross Chastain's hard racing moves before heading to Richmond, the Hendrick Motorsports driver scoffed at the idea of working with the latter in Michigan. During the event, Larson’s spotter suggested that the two drivers work together since multiple Toyotas outnumbered them. Larson declined the offer to pair up with the driver, citing that the #1 does not work with anyone.

NASCAR drivers who have fallen victim to Ross Chastain

Ros Chastain's most recent victims are Kyle Busch and Ty Dillon, who were left spinning at Richmond. After the race, Busch cited that they were in a good position, but they got “Chastain’d.” In Michigan, Christopher Bell was the one who dealt with Chastain’s aggressive move after he was shoved and sent to the wall in the closing lap.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



Add Kyle Busch to the list of drivers not happy with Ross Chastain. "We got Chastain'd" this week."Add Kyle Busch to the list of drivers not happy with Ross Chastain. #NASCAR "We got Chastain'd" this week."Add Kyle Busch to the list of drivers not happy with Ross Chastain. #NASCAR https://t.co/Oz9sJHUlzI

Denny Hamlin is one of the drivers who has faced a rough time at the hands of Ross Chastain this season. Their on-track feud this season began at the World Wide Technology Raceway after Chastain sent Hamlin into the wall. After the race, Chastain took full responsibility for his actions and said he’ll sort the matter with Hamlin off the track.

After the Gateway crash, the two got entangled in another wreck in Atlanta, where Hamlin stated he had reached his peak on the way Chastain raced him. During the event, the two drivers were running in the front row when Chastain moved up the bank, spinning Hamlin with only 14 laps to the checkered flag.

While Chastain earned a second-place finish, Hamlin dropped to 25th. Following the two incidents, the latter eventually found a payback opportunity at Pocono when he sent the #1 into the wall, ending his day early.

Edited by Anurag C