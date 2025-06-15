Kyle Larson flags one potential issue with the Mexico City track ahead of the NASCAR race

Ahead of the Viva Mexico 250, Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson circled out a few issues with the 2.674-mile raceway at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The event will mark his his 16th race of the season, and the driver is vying for his fourth win of the season.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding this race as it marks the first Cup Series event outside of the US since 1958. There are many unknowns going into the race. For Kyle Larson, all the little details are going to matter.

Reflecting on the same, the 2021 Cup Series champion said (quoted by Speedway Digest),

“The officiating track limits is something, but also more from the competitive side of things. You notice how people are shaping corners, passing or things like that. Pit road entry, all the little details that matter for the race on Sunday.“

“I felt like walking the track yesterday, there were a few areas where I was like — oh, this could be a concern. But once we got at speed, I didn't think some of the barriers were in awkward spot outs or the tire packs were in awkward spots,” he added.

The good news for Kyle Larson is perhaps that he will be starting the race inside the top-10. His No. 5 Chevy Camaro will place sixth on Row 3 alongside Spire Motorsports newcomer and former Daytona 500 winner, Michael McDowell. Shane van Gisbergen bagged the pole for the event with a lap time of 92.776 seconds.

Kyle Larson thinks second and third should be celebrated more in NASCAR

Kyle Larson is all for podium-style celebration. He feels that the second and third-place finishers should be given more respect. Expressing his opinion during a recent media session, the driver said (via Kyle Dalton on X),

“I think maybe things will come up tomorrow and seeing how driver intros go or the post-race podium and stuff. I think that could be a piece, an easy piece to incorporate to other weekends.”

Just then, Dustin Long of NBC Sports took the microphone and asked Larson to specify where he would like to have podium-style celebrations. To this, the speedster replied (1:00),

“I don't know, maybe just your crown jewel events even would be a good start. But I'm not sure. I come from dirt racing where the top three have to stop on the front stretch every night and do your interview, which we do interviews on pit road and stuff, so that's not way different.”

For now, all eyes are on the upcoming race in Mexico City. The on-track action will go live on Sunday, June 15, 3 pm ET onwards. Fans can watch it on Amazon Prime Video or listen to exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

