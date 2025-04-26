Kyle Larson flexes his racing muscles with another World of Outlaws statement win

Kyle Larson wins yet another World of Outlaws race at Jacksonville Speedway. Last year, Larson had to settle for second at the Jacksonville speedway after being overtaken by David Gravel late into the race.

The driver started sixth this time and quickly gained places. With a slider on Carson Macedo on lap 16 of the race, Larson took the lead of the race. When the chequered flag flew, Larson had already lapped up through the 11th place.

"That was a lot of fun, It was a super challenging racetrack kind of all night. I was just waiting for above the cushion in (Turns) 3 and 4 to get loosened up. It barely did. After cautions, I could kind of rip above it in Turns 3 and 4 well, and just wanted to stay committed to it just to try to clean it off up there as much as I could before I caught traffic," Kyle Larson said post-race.

"I felt like that kind of allowed me to get by lappers a little easier because I could have such a run on the frontstretch. Just a great car, great race, all of that," he added.

Kyle Larson's dirt series car - Source: Imagn

This was Larson's third win out of six tries this year, he has won six of his last nine races in the World of Outlaws action dating back to last year. The three times he did not win, he still finished on the podium, competing with the best Sprint car drivers in the world.

Brady Bacon and the TKH Motorsports crew finished second. The driver overtook Macedo late to secure his fifth career World of Outlaws podium.

"I'm happy to crash my first IndyCar and live through it." Says Kyle Larson after his Indy 500 crash

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is attempting to run his second consecutive Indianapolis 500 race. The driver clocked 11th on the time sheets on Wednesday, running 67 laps.

Thursday's practice did not go as comfortably for the 32-year-old driver, who was making his first mock qualifying run of the day when he hit the wall in turn 1 and broke the right front suspension. Losing control of the car, he slammed the car on turn 2 as well.

"Honestly, though, I'm happy to crash my first IndyCar and live through it. But we'll just work on it and try and get the balance more comfortable. Just didn't quite feel like I had the feeling I needed yesterday, and then it carried over today. I think when you're going faster, you know, it stood out," Kyle Larson said after the incident.

So yeah, just a bummer. But also encouraging that it didn't feel -- I know it wasn't like a big hit or anything -- but it didn't feel anything different than what I was expecting," he added.

Larson finished 18th after starting from fifth in the Indianapolis 500 last year. A late-race speeding penalty put him deeper in the pack. The driver would look to deliver a great performance in this year's race.

