"Best-kept secret" - Kyle Larson talks about the legendary Champion's Journal

Every year since 2011, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion has received a brown leather book, with Kyle Larson being the latest recipient. Termed as the Champion's Journal, the former champion hands over the book to the new champion.

The book was recently under the possession of Chase Elliott before he handed it over to 2021 champion and Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson at the team's December holiday celebration.

During Champion’s Week in Nashville, Kyle Larson said:

“I feel like it’s the best-kept secret in our sport. I’m really looking forward to receiving that and getting to read what other drivers have written in it. I’m just excited to see the things people say. I was talking to Brad Keselowski about it and he said he didn’t even remember what he wrote in it. It’ll just be neat to see the stories and see what they had to say.”

Jimmie Johnson, who won his fifth title in a row in 2010 started the tradition in 2011 when he wrote a note in the book and handed it over to Tony Stewart, who was lifting the trophy for the third time that season. The tradition has continued ever since.

Eight other drivers have had the opportunity to read the notes written by past champions. The contents of the book remain untold. The only way to set eyes on the writing is by becoming NASCAR champion, and 2021 champion Kyle Larson has been impatiently waiting for his turn.

Before handing over the journal to Kyle Larson, Elliott had some interesting things to say about the journal and its meaning.

“It’s a great honor to have seen that and read what’s in it and be able to pass that along.”

“I wish they had started it sooner. Having been a champion and having a chance to read it, I just wish it went back further. I think it would be incredible.”

“I can’t wait for the champ in 2040 or 2050 or whatever to get that and read what some of the greats have written like Tony and Jimmie. That’s gonna be a great honor for people to have it. It’s just going to get more special every year.”

Should this tradition continue for decades to come, Jimmie Johnson will have started a wonderful process of documenting NASCAR history.

Kyle Larson eager to lay his eyes on NASCAR's best-kept secret

Kyle Larson had been eagerly waiting to read the notes left by former champions in the journal. Larson said:

“I’m assuming, like I said I haven’t seen it, but I’m assuming it’s just a lot of respect, I think, between all the drivers. Even the ones that don’t get along.”

No one knew the journal existed until 2017 when Jimmie Johnson posted a picture on Twitter handing over the journal to the series champ of the year, Martin Truex Jr.

At the suggestion of Mike Helton, NASCAR's vice chairman, Johnson wrote the first entry in the small leather book and started the tradition of handing it down from one champion to the next.

Johnson posted a picture on his Instagram, open to his first entry that's signed and dated December 2011. It reads:

“It’s hard to believe something like this journal wasn’t done before. I thought it would be a great tradition to start between champions, and I’m honored to be the first entry. My thought is the outbound champion writes a letter to the inbound champion. From there, the champ keeps the book until the NASCAR awards ceremony and then passes it along.”

It will be interesting to see whether Kyle Larson manages to keep possession of the journal or if he has to pass it on to the next champion in 2022.

