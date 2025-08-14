Kyle Larson gains massively from HMS' positive environment amid slump, as per NASCAR veteran

At Watkins Glen, Kyle Larson suffered from a mechanical issue, which compromised his result. Despite seemingly being out of the race at one point, his crew brought his car into the garage, worked on the issue, and had him complete the race.

Ad

Larson ended the race with the fastest lap, for which he got a point on a day where it appeared his race would end with a DNF result.

Kevin Harvick pointed out this practice by the #5 team on the Happy Hour podcast. He said that it was 'a typical Hendrick Motorsports type of attitude.'

"Hendrick Motorsports has a great way of navigating the downs to be able to keep their people engaged and motivated, some, just from good business practices more than anything and management, good leadership. So that's the part that I think they'll show back up at some point, but it hasn't been great," Kevin Harvick described.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Harvick claimed that Kyle Larson and his team haven't been at the level they want to be this season. He mentioned that Kyle Larson was lacking the speed on track, which hasn't been the case with William Byron in the #24.

Kyle Larson hasn't recovered from the key result at Indy, where issues began to show

So far this season, Kyle Larson has had three wins to his name. But interestingly, those three wins came within a span of seven races. And since his last win, which was at Kansas, Larson has only had three finishes inside the top 5.

Ad

Despite that, Mamba Smith claimed on Happy Hour that the #5 team was 'a sleeping giant.' He mentioned that Cliff Daniels, the crew chief, has figured out something that allows them to gain from a race despite a wreck or a mechanical issue.

This prompted Kevin Harvick to point out the point where the issues began to show up for Kyle Larson in the last few races.

"I think when you look back at it, it's still the issue still started at at Indy. You can definitely point back to where the the the slump started. And they obviously haven't got out of it yet," he said.

Ad

Mamba Smith further added that when a team loses an integral part of its personnel, it starts functioning differently. For the HMS team, it was the loss of Jon Edwards, who passed away earlier this year. Smith claimed that it was Edwards' presence and his intricate role within the Hendrick camp that brought a different energy to that team.

Having said that, Smith added that there have been 'quite a few things' that have changed at HMS in the past year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.