"We netted out good with our strategy" - Kyle Larson glad to get a top-5 finish after triad of disappointments

NASCAR's seventh racing weekend ended smoothly for reigning champion Kyle Larson after he clinched a top-five position at Richmond Raceway. The spectacular finish came after three consecutive disappointing weekends.

On Twitter, Hendrick Motorsports mentioned Kyle Larson's performance.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick Kyle Larson earns his third top-five finish of 2022. Kyle Larson earns his third top-five finish of 2022. https://t.co/b6P2M2ewKY

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was the favorite to win the race at odds of +900 and has been at the top of the odds board for most races. However, his hopes of winning were shattered after he lost the pole, finishing on pole 21.

He managed to reach the top ten in the second stage, though he never got a chance to lead any lap. Larson ran in the top three, with twenty laps remaining. In the final four laps, he couldn’t maintain the top three pace with Denny Hamlin and Harvick edging him.

On Twitter, Hendrick Motorsports highlighted the weekend as the best.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick



hendrickmotorsports.com/news/articles/… It was a track best performance for @WilliamByron ! Get all the details on how we finished on Sunday at @RichmondRaceway It was a track best performance for @WilliamByron! Get all the details on how we finished on Sunday at @RichmondRaceway. hendrickmotorsports.com/news/articles/…

He ended up touching the checkered ground fifth with his teammate William Byron ahead of him in third. In a post-race interview, Kyle Larson spoke about his finish where said his tires kind of fell off a cliff and got really slick.

Speaking to the media, Larson said:

“I assume we netted out good with our strategy or better than we were. I didn’t think those guys the 11 and the 4 were going to get to us, but then all of a sudden, our tires kind of fell off a cliff there and got really slick. We just kind of had to nurse it home. Glad we got a top-five after three bad finishes in a row. We will move on to Martinsville and try to get a good run there.”

Kyle Larson has a chance to defend his championship title

A string of disappointing weekends cost Larson in the standings, dropping him from first place to 12th. Having regained his position, he will be looking to do great things at the upcoming short-track race in Martinsville this weekend.

When he landed on the tracks, his main aim was to divert his racing curve from the downtrend to an uptrend, and for this to happen, he had to maintain a speeding pace with no wrecks whatsoever.

He now stands with three top-five finishes of the season and one win he collected in his home state of Fontana.

With this record, Kyle Larson still has a high chance of defending his championship this year, considering the season has only dusted seven races and still have 29 races in hand.

He also has a chance to break his own record of 10 wins in a single season that he recorded last year.

Edited by Adam Dickson