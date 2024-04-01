Spire Motorsports driver Rajah Caruth took pleasure in Kevin Harvick spotting Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson during his Richmond stint on the 0.75-mile track.

Kyle Larson kicked off his Toyota Owners 400 run as the polesitter, after setting the fastest speed of 120.332 mph during the time-testing stint, covering the final round qualifying lap on the Richmond Raceway in 22.438 seconds.

He swept Stage 1 under his name and is looking to defend his 2023 title. However, the Californian saw a drop in his track position, losing Stage 2 to Martin Truex Jr. finishing at the P4 spot.

The broadcasting duties for the Richmond run are being taken care of by FOX, MRN, and Sirius XM. NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick, who has a staggering $110,000,000 net worth (via Celebrity Net Worth), is the commentator for FOX. During the 300-mile dash, the retired star spotted Kyle Larson in a rather hysterical fashion.

Harvick's description of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion caught Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth's attention. The 2024 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 winner didn't hold back and was quick to share the veteran's words on X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Kyle Larson, he’s him -@KevinHarvick🔥🤣," wrote Rajah.

Kyle Larson weighs in on his odds of sealing the victory at Toyota Owners 400

The HMS driver has tamed the 0.75-mile track earlier, when he sealed his maiden victory during the Toyota Owners 400 run last year, after holding off his rivals during the final 25 laps of the race. He is well-versed in the D-shaped oval and knows the necessary maneuvers to excel in the race.

Larson's strong entry into the season has already seen him rake in a victory from the Pennzoil 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and he also swept the Xfinity Series race at COTA last week in his favor. Moreover, he bagged his first pole start of the season after dethroning Chase Elliott from the feat.

Larson, regardless of his starting position, emphasized the importance of strategies in achieving success. Post his qualifying run, the 31-year-old said (via thepodiumfinish.net):

"Well it helps the confidence, for sure. So yeah, I mean, practice went well and qualifying went good. I’m not expecting to win, but I think we have a No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy capable of contending. We have a pit stall to go along with it now, which helps. Just need to execute a good race and see where the results end up."

Larson settled his Richmond run at the P3 spot, after losing the battle to Denny Hamlin (P1) and Joey Logano (P2).

