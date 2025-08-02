Kyle Larson honors the late Sherry Pollex's cause by donating grant to the SherryStrong foundation

The Kyle Larson Foundation has pledged its annual event grant to the SherryStrong Foundation in honor of Sherry Pollex's legacy. The donation comes amid the revamped partnership of Catwalk for Causes with Larson's charity.Pollex, the longtime partner of former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., was a two-time cancer survivor who passed away in 2023. She founded Catwalk for Causes, a fashion gala where children with health issues walk the ramp with celebrity athletes. The event has raised over $5 million since its launch in 2009.Larson himself has participated in previous editions and walked the runway with his wife, Katelyn. With this year's event set to happen on September 16, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has announced a significant donation to the cause.&quot;Katelyn and I have always enjoyed participating in Catwalk for a Cause. It is one of our favourite nights and such a privilege to walk the runway with the most amazing kids. To honor the heart and soul behind catwalk, The Kyle Larson Foundation will donate it's grant to Sherrystrong, to further carry on the vision and legacy of Sherry(Pollex),&quot; he said in a statement via Instagram/Kyle Larson Foundation. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe event is further bolstered by Kyle and Samantha Busch's Bundle of Joy Fund and is being produced by Speedway Children's Charities.On the racing front, Kyle Larson returns to Iowa Speedway this Sunday, August 3. After clinching pole in last year’s event and falling short of a win, he’ll be looking for redemption this time around. Fans can watch the race unfold on USA and HBO Max at 3:30 PM ET.Kyle Larson reflects on his Indy defeat to Bubba WallaceKyle Larson reflected on his Brickyard 400 loss to Bubba Wallace and admitted that he couldn't have done anything to prevent it. He pointed to Wallace's inside lane advantage and how hard it is to overcome that.&quot;There’s nothing you can do here (at Indianapolis Motor Speedway) to pass, so no, I don’t really think there was anything I could do differently....On the second restart, he brought the pace down a little bit slower, so I needed to be first gear. It was kind of the same thing with me last year – he had the preferred lane on the inside and it’s really hard to beat that,” he said via NBC Sports.Kyle Larson began outside the top 10 and stayed out during Stage 2 pit stops to remain in contention. However, Wallace kept his lead through uncertain fuel mileage and a pair of overtime restarts.Nonetheless, the event made for a good outing for Larson, as he walked away with 47 points, the highest since his last win at Kansas Speedway. The result has him 15 points adrift of season leader and HMS teammate, Chase Elliott.