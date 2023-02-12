Kyle Larson hoping to bring back consistency from previous seasons in 2023

With the 2023 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series season around the corner, Kyle Larson and #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team are focusing on regaining the same consistency they had during their winning 2021 Championship season.

After winning his maiden Cup Series title in the first season at Hendrick Motorsports, Larson entered the 2022 season with high expectations. However, the #5 driver’s bid for a back-to-back championship fell short as he was knocked out in the Round of 8 and finished seventh in the points table with three victories, including one coming in the playoffs after his elimination.

In a recent interview, speaking about how to recreate consistent performances from his 2021 Championship season, Larson said:

"I would love for this year to get that consistency back. I’m not saying go out and win 10 races. I would love to and I would love to win more than that, but I would just love to get our consistency back like we had in 2021. Yes, we won a lot, but even we when didn’t win, we were in the top five and contending.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver admitted that he made plenty of mistakes last year despite having speed with the Next Gen car. He said he would work on the mistakes and come back strongly with consistent races. Larson added:

“This last year, we had the speed to definitely have the consistency but we just made a lot of mistakes. A lot on my part especially. Just try to clean those areas up and get a longer stretch of smooth, consistent races."

Kyle Larson struggled to score a win in 2022 despite getting back-to-back top-fives during the season. He scored 13 top-fives, most of which could have been turned into victory if not for small mistakes.

Kyle Larson’s crew chief admits they are responsible for making mistakes in the 2022 season

It’s clear that there was some disappointment from #5 Hendrick Motorsports camp of some missed opportunities in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season that affected the team’s ability to defend the title.

Kyle Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels said that the team has a lot to learn from last year’s campaign and work on it ahead of the upcoming new season.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last month, Daniels said:

"I think there is a lot to be learned and to grow and be better from. Kyle has admitted there are a few races that he made mistakes in and we had a few races where we made mistakes on pit road and didn’t execute there.”

Catch Kyle Larson and the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team in action at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

