Kyle Larson and Indy 500 winner join Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his latest episode

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson joined Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s latest podcast with the 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan. While the episode is yet to be released, the drivers are expected to discuss Larson's second attempt at The Double in May.
Larson is set to drive the #17 IndyCar ride for Arrow McLaren, an IndyCar Series team employing Tony Kanaan as the team principal starting the 2025 season. Kanaan took the role after fulfilling his special advisor and deputy team principal duties in the last two years.
Tony Kanaan posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, sharing a photo from the Dale Jr. Download podcast studio with Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Larson. He Brazilian wrote in the caption:
"🇺🇸 Always good catching up with @DaleJr (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) and @KyleLarsonRacin (Kyle Larson). Be on the lookout for this episode of The Dale Jr. Download @DirtyMoMedia."
Kyle Larson will kick off The Double in the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the #17 Chevrolet-powered ride on May 25. He will later fly to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR's longest race on the calendar. If the Californian crosses the line in both events, he should complete at least 1,100 laps of racing on the same day.
The Indy 500 will start at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the Coca-Cola 600 will commence at 6:00 p.m. ET. Fox Sports will cover the former race, while Prime Video will make its broadcasting debut in the latter.
"I’m excited to come back stronger" - Kyle Larson on second attempt at The Double
Following an underwhelming first attempt at The Double, Kyle Larson expressed excitement in doing it again in May. He believes the learnings from last year should help the team produce better results in the upcoming Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600.
To recall, Larson finished 18th in the rain-delayed IndyCar Series race after securing the fifth starting spot. He wasn't able to put down any laps in the NASCAR race due to weather conditions.
Speaking about his second attempt, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver said (via NASCAR):
"Last year gave us a great foundation, and now we get to build on it."
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who will be sponsored and documented by Prime Video in The Double, added:
"I’m excited to come back stronger in 2025 and give it everything we’ve got to finish all 1,100 miles. Having Prime Video on board – especially with them streaming the 600 and documenting my whole experience – is pretty special. May is going to be a crazy month, and I’m ready to get after it."
While Larson continues his full-time racing schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series, the driver is slated to participate in the Indy 500 open test later this month.