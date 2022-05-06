×
"Hopefully I can win again and make another trip" - Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon lay wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 

Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon, Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, talk on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
monicahdnjeri
Modified May 06, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Reigning Coca-Cola 600 champion Kyle Larson and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon paid a visit to Arlington National Cemetery on May 4. The duo laid a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Arlington National Cemetery is where approximately 400,000 American servicemen and women are buried. This includes soldiers killed in combat in every major US conflict since the American Revolution.

To pay respects to our fallen. 🇺🇸 Defending winner @KyleLarsonRacin and @JeffGordonWeb laid a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier today as a prelude to the Coca-Cola 600. #Mission600 | #NASCARSalutes https://t.co/yHubBedvQI

During the visit, Larson and Gordon were treated to a special tour of relics from Arlington National Cemetery's rich history and witnessed a change-of-the-guard ceremony.

Kyle Larson stated that he had never been to Arlington National Cemetery and that seeing the ceremony for the tomb of unknown soldiers was special. He said:

"I’m proud to be here today, proud to pay my respects and get to feel the sense of honor here. As I get to come here and experience these things, it gives you even more of an appreciation for the men and women who have sacrificed their lives and are currently serving.
"Being here today, getting to shake the hands of so many people was special. I look forward to the 600 even more. I’m excited to get back there again. Hopefully I can win again and make another trip."

Larson also took to Twitter to express how special the day was for him:

Very special day, it was truly an honor 🇺🇸 twitter.com/cltmotorspdwy/…

Each Memorial Day weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice with a touching Coca-Cola 600 pre-race spectacle. The event features representatives from all five armed branches.

Kyle Larson and NASCAR drivers honor the United States Armed Forces on behalf of the Coca-Cola Racing Family.

Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, and Greg Walters, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, joined Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon at the event. Rep. Richard Hudson, Congressman for North Carolina's eighth district, was also in attendance.

Speedway's celebration has grown to include Mission 600. The campaign pairs NASCAR drivers with military bases to educate the NASCAR community about the day-to-day lives of those who serve in the United States Armed Forces.

In 2022, Denny Hamlin virtually met soldiers from the US Army Central in Kuwait on behalf of the Coca-Cola Racing Family of Drivers. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez visited Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach for a first-hand look at training activities on the water.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

