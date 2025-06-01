Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, Bubba Wallace, and Josh Berry all want the same thing from NASCAR for short tracks

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson, Josh Berry, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Preece, and Joey Logano agreed unanimously that NASCAR would be better off with a horsepower hike. Per reports, talks are going on about increasing the power from about 650 or 670 to 750, at least on short tracks.

On Tuesday, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, Elton Sawyer, said during an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that cranking up the horsepower was indeed on the table. Not long after, the managing director of communications, Mike Forde, revealed (on the Hauler Talk podcast) that the change might happen this year itself.

For series champion Kyle Larson, increasing the horsepower would help more on intermediate racetracks than on short tracks. He said (0:15),

“I don't know how much it would make a difference, but anything would be better, I think, and hopefully it's not something that they're strictly only looking at short tracks for. Our intermediate racing is good but I still think with more horsepower it'd be even better.”

Bubba Wallace thinks that it would help bring the game back to the drivers. Naming Kevin Harvick as one of the proponents of the change, the 23XI Racing driver said (0:13),

“I think it'd help out everywhere, honestly. Harvick's always been a big proponent of just blowing the rear tires off. That's what he's used to being able to do, and I think that would put it back in the driver's hands a lot, and that's what we want.”

For now, all eyes are on Nashville Superspeedway hosting the 14th points race of the season, the Cracker Barrel 400. Scheduled for June 1, fans can watch the race live on Amazon Prime Video or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, 7 pm ET onwards.

Kyle Larson reflects on attempting "The Double”

After two straight years of attempting the infamous Double, which includes running the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, Kyle Larson is finally done. He did crash in both races this year (on May 25), but that’s not why he thinks the feat is so difficult to pull off.

“Because everything has just got to go perfect,” Kyle Larson explained during an interview at Nashville Superspeedway. “Looking at the year before, there was a crash (in the Indy 500) toward the end and a wheel went over the fence and there was a long delay.”

“Even something like that, that's not even weather-related, would probably limit me, or anybody, attempting the double. You just don't have much time,” he added.

Kyle Larson will compete in the Indianapolis 500 again, but only after he retires from formal NASCAR racing. He is currently vying for his 33rd career win and fourth this season. The Elk Grove native sits second in points (470) behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron (499).

