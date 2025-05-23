Kyle Larson keeps it real about his low-key approach for the Coca-Cola 600 and Indy 500

On a triple-header NASCAR weekend, Kyle Larson will attempt to tackle the infamous Double for the second consecutive year. To this day, only Tony Stewart has been able to complete the Double, which includes running the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Ad

Having said that, the Hendrick Motorsports ace is anything but stressed out. He loves racing, and that is exactly what he will be doing this coming weekend. He believes that if his preparation is solid, everything else, including success, will follow.

“I don't really think about it a whole lot," Kyle Larson said when asked about his upcoming endeavor during a virtual interview on Wednesday (via Speedway Digest). “I love to race, and I try to do the best job that I can. Usually, if you're doing a good job and you're prepared and all that, the accolades and the stuff that goes with it will just naturally come.”

Ad

Trending

“If I can just do a good job, get good finishes and show that we were capable of running up front with these (IndyCar) guys, I think that would do a lot,” he added.

If everything works according to plan, Larson will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 109th iteration of the Indy 500. He will then fly back to Charlotte to compete in NASCAR’s longest race of the season, the 66th running of the crown jewel, Coca-Cola 600.

Ad

Fans can watch the 400-lap race on Prime Video, 6 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will also be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio around the same time. Christopher Bell happens to be the defending champion of the event, so this time, Larson is up against the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

Kyle Larson would love to see the IndyCar drivers attempt the Memorial Day Double

Several NASCAR drivers like John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson have attempted to compete the Double till date. However, nobody from IndyCar has ever signed up for it.

Ad

As such, Kyle Larson wants the IndyCar drivers to run the iconic Double. Following his practice and qualifying sessions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Elk Grove native told Motorsport.com,

“I love seeing crossovers between series. It's always been NASCAR to Indy. I hope someday you'll see an IndyCar driver give the Coke 600 a try. But it's tough. I feel like the equipment here at Indy is a little more equal than in NASCAR.”

Ad

“I feel like you can be more competitive coming here than going to run a stock car. I think a driver like Josef Newgarden could do extremely well because he'd have one of the best cars here and in Charlotte,” the former Cup champion explained.

Larson qualified 19th for this year’s Indy 500. He will start on Row 7, alongside rookie Louis Foster and Callum Illott. Fans can watch the action only on FOX or listen to radio updates on SiriusXM Channel 218, IndyCar Live, and the IndyCar Radio Network from 12:45 pm ET onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.