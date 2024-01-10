Kyle Larson to kick start his 2024 season with Chili Bowl participation

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will kick start his 2024 campaign by entering the Chilli Bowl Nationals this week.

The 2021 Cup Series winner entered the event with a last-minute entry that will see him racing on Thursday (January 11) in the preliminary night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Larson, who has previously won the Chilli Bowl twice in 2020 and 2021, did not participate in the 2023 edition of the world's biggest midget car racing event.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kyle Larson claimed he was excited and looking forward to racing with Keith Kunz again as he eyes a Dirt double at the event. He wrote:

"Excited to get to run with @KeithKunz again. Hoping everything can go good for us on Thursday and can lock in so we’ll have a chance to get back on Saturday night after the @WildWShootout. That is my main priority this weekend folks so I will not miss any of the races with @k_rumleyat @VadoSpeedway."

"Now, if Thursday goes good I need all of you to please bug @MFRDirtonDirt to get the event moving quickly in Vado Saturday. He doesn’t like open-wheel race cars (sarcasm) so he might try and hold me hostage in NM….#DirtDouble."

Kyle Larson on his plans for racing in his 40s

Kyle Larson stated that he did not see himself racing in his 40s currently but it would be hard to predict for him.

While appearing on the Kenny Wallace Show, the Hendrick Motorsports driver pointed out that he wasn't thinking too much about his future in the series as he has a lot more to accomplish given his age. He said (via Sportsnaut):

“It’s hard to say. Sitting here right now, I don’t see myself going to 40. But that’s not me retiring from racing. I think I’m different than others. Kevin is retiring not from full-time racing but he has a plan to go into the (television) booth. But then, for me, there is a lot of stuff I still feel like I want to accomplish while I’m still in my prime."

Larson continued:

"I’m 31 right now. I’m going into my 11th Cup Series season. I’ve already been in it for a while, so in my eyes, if I can race for another seven or eight years, make a lot of money … I can set myself up pretty well and I can still be in my prime, hopefully, and still compete in premier dirt series championships.”

Being a fan favorite, Kyle Larson would hope to add more Cup Series titles to his tally before hanging up the gloves.