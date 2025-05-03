Kyle Larson leans into high-stakes Texas challenge trusting Hendrick’s proven speed

Kyle Larson voiced his confidence in Hendrick Motorsports' continued dominance at the Texas Motor Speedway. The 2021 Cup champion also said he hopes to avoid the pitfalls that marred his 2023 outing at the 1.5-mile oval.

Ad

Texas has been a fruitful track for Hendrick Motorsports in recent seasons. The powerhouse team has won in three of the last four points-paying Cup races at the track. Larson, William Byron, and Chase Elliott have all visited Victory Lane, with Larson also winning an All-Star race there in dominant fashion in 2021.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Larson shared his optimism about the upcoming race.

"It's a track that we excel at at Hendrick Motorsports. So, I'm excited to get there and hopefully have the speed that we've had there the last few years. It would be nice to just have a clean race and keep ourselves in contention, because last year we were extremely fast. Had the wheel unfortunately come off and it kind of set us back for the rest of the race."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2023 Texas Cup race saw Kyle Larson dominate the field before a loose wheel forced him to retire with 19 laps remaining. The incident derailed what looked like a potential win for the Hendrick Motorsports #5, who led 99 laps in the race. Still, his track record at Texas remains impressive.

The Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway is set for 267 laps and begins at 3:30 PM ET on May 4. The race will unfold over three stages, ending at Laps 80, 165, and 267, respectively.

Ad

With Chevrolet riding a four-race win streak at Texas and Hendrick's consistency across intermediates, expectations are high again.

Texas Motor Speedway remains treacherous even as Kyle Larson adapts with confidence

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson fires his six-shooter guns at Texas Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

While Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports prepare with a proven formula, the unique quirks of Texas Motor Speedway continue to make it one of the most challenging venues in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 2017 reconfiguration dramatically altered the track, flattening Turns 1 and 2, widening the entry, and inadvertently creating a balance nightmare for drivers.

Ad

Larson acknowledged these characteristics in his conversation with SiriusXM, calling for adaptability:

"Definitely unique. Both ends of the race track are completely different driving style and sensations... The track evolves quite a bit throughout practice, qualifying and then through the first stage and a half probably. So, you just got to adapt as a team and I think that's something we're really strong at. So yeah, we'll have it out there and hopefully it's hot and slick and we can have some fun."

Ad

Since then, grip issues and unpredictable traction compound applications have been common. The PJ1 traction compound was meant to enhance multi-groove racing but has often backfired creating stubborn bumps for racers in Turns 3 and 4. Described as 'black ice' by drivers, its erratic grip levels have created multiple wrecks in recent years.

Kyle Larson during practice for the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Source: Getty

With two wins so far, his confidence comes with merit. Larson has already proven his ability to manage fluctuating track conditions this season, even when they're boosted by 130°F track temperatures or an uneven grip surface.

While teammates Byron and Elliott are also riding high, Hendrick Motorsports is poised for another big performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.