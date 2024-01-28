Kyle Larson likely to join elite 4-driver list at Hendrick Motorsports during 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson could be on his way to adding yet another milestone to his illustrious career in 2024.

NASCAR powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports boasts a prestigious list of drivers who have finished in the Top five in overall points at the end of the season for three seasons.

This exclusive club includes racing legends Ken Schrader, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott.

Now, the 31-year-old could be potentially adding himself to this list of drivers. After making his Hendrick Motorsports debut in 2021, the former Chip Ganassi Racing driver made an immediate impact. He secured 10 wins across the season, capturing the Cup Series Championship in the first season post his suspension.

Last season was also similar, as Larson made it to the Championship 4 field for the Cup Series season finale in Phoenix. After failing to defend his crown in 2022, the Elk Grove native won crucial races in Richmond, Martinsville, Darlington and Las Vegas, making it all the way to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race.

He missed out on the championship by a hair-thin margin as Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney captured his first Cup title. However, Larson's third-place finish at the Phoenix Raceway saw him secure a runner-up finish in the drivers' standings.

Now, heading into the 2024 season, Kyle Larson is being dubbed among the favorites for the championship once again. If he manages to replicate his past performances, Larson could see himself becoming the fifth Hendrick Motorsports driver to secure three Top 5 finishes in the standings.

Kyle Larson sheds light on current Cup drivers' earnings; compares them to NASCAR legends

In a recent appearance on The Kenny Wallace podcast, the 31-year-old delved into the financial landscape of current Cup Series contracts, drawing comparisons to the earnings of legendary drivers such as Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon.

Emphasizing the substantial earnings of past icons compared to the current top-tier drivers, he said:

"I don’t know everybody’s deal. You still have your top tier drivers that are still not making anywhere near what Jimmie Johnson. Jeff Gordon or anybody like that, I make a really good living."

He added:

"I’m totally happy with my contract and all that. But, it’s still not anywhere near the level, probably not even half of what Jimmie was getting paid in his heyday."