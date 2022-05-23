Kyle Larson looking forward to the next race after a disappointing outing at the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Defending champion Kyle Larson ended the last year’s season with 10 wins and a championship on top of that. One of the wins he collected last year was the All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to The Great American Speedway for the 2022 All-Star race. Following a series of spectacular performances, the 29-year-old lined up as the favorite to win the race.

In racing, anything can happen to any driver, and in Larson's case, the unexpected happened after he ended up on the wall after blowing the front right tire on lap 36. Following a big hit on the #5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, he was done for the day as his car suffered severe damage.

After a rough day in Texas, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is now looking forward to the Coca-Cola 600 next weekend. Speaking about his disappointing day with the media, Larson said:

“Just had a right front tire let go. I got moved up, but I don’t really think that made the (tire) wear any worse. It just let go in the center and took off. I hate that it happened. I feel like our car was good enough, depending on restarts since you can’t pass at all, especially the leader anyways.”

He added, saying:

“We’ll move on and look forward to the Coca-Cola 600, and hopefully put on some good racing there.”

During the previous race in Kansas, Larson finished as runner-up and had high hopes of collecting a win at All-Star after securing P4 in the qualifying race, but things turned upside down.

While others were changing tires in the All-Star race, Kyle Larson never saw the need to change his, which later excluded him from the $1 million cash prize.

With the 2022 season halfway through, Kyle Larson has room for improvement

Judging from most of the races this season, Kyle Larson has dominated almost all of them. He, however, recorded the most DNFs in the first fourteen races in the same season compared to any other season.

In 14 races this season, Larson has recorded six DNFs at alarming rates. During last year’s season, he recorded only three DNFs in his first 14 races and finished the season with only four DNFs, almost double the current number.

The 2022 season is halfway through, and for Larson to maintain or break his last year’s record, he still has to win another 9 or 10 future races. He has already netted one win to retain the ten wins he has to clinch in nine other races.

Edited by Anurag C