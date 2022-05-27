"That was so cool to get Mr. Hendrick that historic win" - Kyle Larson looks back on his 2021 win at the Coca-Cola 600

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson, is set to rewrite history at the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend on Sunday 29th.

The 2021 season was clearly his as he clinched 10 wins, including a 2021 Coca-Cola 600 and a championship. He also led most laps, taking 327 laps out of 400 laps.

On top of that, he delivered the first Coca-Cola win for Hendrick Motorsports since 1998, ending a 23-year drought at Charlotte Speedway. While reflecting on that unforgettable day, the No. 5 driver of Camaro ZL1 stated:

“That was so cool to get Mr. (Rick) Hendrick that historic win. It wasn’t spoken about, but I think every team wanted to deliver that win for him, and we were fortunate enough to be the ones who did.”

Following the last year’s wins, Kyle Larson joined a shortlist of five drivers who have won 600mile races and a championship at the same time. Having set the bar in last year’s event, no one expects him to drop the win quickly.

His record at the 1.5-mile D-shaped asphalt track is quite impressive, as he has recorded one win, two top-five finishes, and five top-10 finishes. In addition, he has also won two All-Star Open races in 2019 and 2016. This shows he has a chance of recreating last year’s history.

NASCAR PICTURES @Nascarpixtures On this day in 2019, Kyle Larson won the All Star race at Charlotte! On this day in 2019, Kyle Larson won the All Star race at Charlotte! https://t.co/REMm2EbtbR

Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will feature a unique patriotic paint scheme in honor of the fallen soldiers.

Larson’s Camaro ZL1 will carry the name of U.S. Army Specialist (Spc.) Rel Allen Ravago IV, who was killed at the age of 21 in November 2003 while operating in Iraq.

Kyle Larson hopes to pull the same type of performance in the upcoming event. He plans to take the win to secure a better starting position at Saturday’s qualifying race.

Though the season has been tough on him, the odd master is placing their odd best on him, hoping he doesn’t disappoint. Last weekend he was the favorite to defend his win last year but hit the wall, leading to an early exit.

