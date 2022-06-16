Kyle Larson loses crew chief and more following NASCAR suspensions after Sonoma race

On Tuesday, NASCAR issued penalties to the Hendrick Motorsports team after Kyle Larson's #5 Chevrolet Camaro lost a wheel during the recently concluded Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Officials handed suspensions to Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels and crew members Brandon Johnson (jackman) and Donnie Tasser (rear-tire changer) for the next four races.

On Twitter, motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed the news by posting:

“NASCAR, as expected, issued four-race suspensions to Kyle Larson crew chief Cliff Daniels, front changer Donnie Tasser and jackman Brandon Johnson for the wheel coming off at Sonoma ... Hendrick won’t appeal ... TBD who will crew chief Larson starting at Nashville.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass NASCAR, as expected, issued four-race suspensions to Kyle Larson crew chief Cliff Daniels, front changer Donnie Tasser and jackman Brandon Johnson for the wheel coming off at Sonoma ... Hendrick won't appeal ... TBD who will crew chief Larson starting at Nashville. NASCAR, as expected, issued four-race suspensions to Kyle Larson crew chief Cliff Daniels, front changer Donnie Tasser and jackman Brandon Johnson for the wheel coming off at Sonoma ... Hendrick won't appeal ... TBD who will crew chief Larson starting at Nashville.

The infraction falls under Section 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR Rule Book, which penalizes teams for the loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Before the loose wheel, Kyle Larson started from pole, led 26 laps, and was in contention for a second consecutive Toyota/Save Mart 350 win.

The incident took place on Lap 82 of 110 at the Sonoma Raceway when the right-rear wheel came off from Larson’s #5 Chevrolet. The 29-year-old, however, was able to back up and return to the pit road for a fresh new tire, but it kept him out of contention for his second win of the season. He finished 15th.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Larson lost the right front wheel. Caution ... that will be expected suspensions to the 5 crew chief and two crew members. Larson lost the right front wheel. Caution ... that will be expected suspensions to the 5 crew chief and two crew members. Suspensions incoming. This is a costly mistake for Kyle Larson's No. 5 team. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Suspensions incoming. This is a costly mistake for Kyle Larson's No. 5 team. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/GEd5mF4zOR

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports team will be without a crew chief and crew members for the next four races at Nashville Superspeedway, Road America, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The respective members of the team will be eligible to return on July 24 at Pocono Raceway.

Hendrick Motorsports, however, will not appeal the penalty and has not determined who will fill Daniels’ role for the next four Cup Series races.

This is the 10th occasion of the 2022 season a team has been suspended due to tire loss issues on the Next Gen car.

Where does Kyle Larson stand in the Cup Series points table?

Kyle Larson’s unlucky technical problems at the Sonoma Raceway didn’t affect him much in the Cup Series points table. With the fifteen-place finish adding 32 points to his total, the season has been filled with topsy-turvy for the Elk Grove, California native so far.

Since the conclusion of the race, he now stands in seventh place with 476 points in the latest Cup Series standings.

NASCAR Cup Series has its only off-week of the season next week, but the series returns on June 26, 2022, for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far