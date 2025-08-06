  • NASCAR
Kyle Larson makes bold claim on infamous NASCAR movie’s negative impact

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 06, 2025 15:19 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Iowa - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Iowa - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson, the NASCAR star, recently commented on the comedy film, Talladega Nights, in a podcast. Larson said that he liked the movie but also acknowledged the negative impact.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is a 2006 comedy movie featuring Will Ferrell as he mocks the NASCAR sport and its drivers. The movie makes a mockery of and overblows most features in the game, such as commercial cramming, camaraderie and competition between drivers, as well as the lifestyle in the South, which is usually characterised by stock car races. Wildly arrogant and comparatively dimwitted NASCAR superstar Ricky Bobby, played by Will Ferrell, takes the form of a jumble of NASCAR stereotypes, his sidekick and effete European rival performers caricatured by John C. Reilly and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Trending

Various settings parody NASCAR commercialism. Ricky's car is covered with gas overboard product placements, and all the characters have a catch phrase, "Shake and Bake" which mocks mindless teamwork and ready-to-package corporate slogans. There are other comic segments disparaging the family aspect, sponsorship requirements, pre-race rites, and over the top patriotism in the sport.

Kyle Larson, while speaking to Julian Edelman on the Games with Names Podcast, stated:

“I like the movie. I think it did not do anything good for our sport. I think it turned our sport into a joke.”
The sheer outlandishness of Talladega Nights is part of what makes the film a cult classic, but also because the movie actually resonated with real fans and drivers of NASCAR; many of whom went on to refer to the movie during actual races, car paint jobs, and sponsorship acknowledgements.

Kyle Larson responds to eye-opening NASCAR stat about the NextGen package

Kyle Larson, one of NASCAR’s top drivers, has been vocal in his criticism of the Next Gen (Gen 7) car, especially regarding its limitations on passing and race quality.

Following several major races in 2025, including the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis and events at Talladega, Larson expressed frustration over how difficult it has become to overtake, noting that the car’s aerodynamic package and standardized components have made gaining positions extremely challenging. He remarked:

"I mean that's a surprising stat, so I'm not sure I have a great answer other than, you know, the field's just tighter now. So, there's more probably teams that have an opportunity to win if, you know, things go right and then, next gen races are a little bit more chaotic and stuff, but I would have thought that a pole sitter had won, you know, in that amount of time....So, I don't know. That's wild." (0:55 onwards)
youtube-cover

The Next Gen car, introduced in 2022, was designed to increase parity and reduce costs by standardizing key parts across all teams, and it has succeeded to some extent, as 27 different drivers have won races since its inception.

Edited by Mitali
