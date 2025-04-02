Kyle Larson makes feelings clear on Amazon Prime’s massive step for the Indy-Charlotte Double

Kyle Larson is set to make another attempt at the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double on May 25, 2025. This effort, called the #Hendrick1100, will now have a major backer—Amazon’s Prime Video. Alongside being the presenting sponsor, Prime Video is producing a feature-length documentary that will follow Larson’s journey over two years.

Larson will attempt to complete 1,100 miles in a single day. Amazon Prime Video has stepped in as a major partner, sponsoring both his No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet IndyCar and his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet stock car. This partnership will also include a documentary chronicling his efforts in both 2024 and 2025, with filming already underway.

In 2024, Larson’s first attempt at the double ended in disappointment when weather delays at the Indianapolis 500 prevented him from making it back in time to race in the Coca-Cola 600. Stacey Rosenson, Head of U.S. Sports Marketing at Prime Video, while talking about the partnership in a press release shared,

“Kyle’s double attempt is one of the most exciting storylines in all of sports, and we’re thrilled to be part of it. As we prepare to broadcast our first NASCAR Cup Series race with the Coca-Cola 600, having this kind of historic moment unfold live on Prime Video – and capturing it in a documentary film – is a truly unique opportunity.” (via Speedway Digest)

In other related moves meant to establish a presence in the NASCAR scene, Prime Video will exclusively stream five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, including the Coca-Cola 600. Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick sees the partnership as a major boost to the sport and to Larson’s challenge.

“They’ve made a bold commitment to our sport, and this is a powerful way to promote their platform across two of the most iconic events in racing,” he said. (via Speedway Digest)

The documentary, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Cynthia Hill, will give behind-the-scenes coverage of Larson’s training, preparations, and the high-stakes race day experience. The film will feature exclusive footage from both years of Larson’s double attempts.

Larson’s history of ‘The Double’

Kyle Larson is attempting to join an elite group of drivers who have successfully completed both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. Only four drivers—Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, John Andretti, and Kurt Busch—have ever managed to achieve this feat. In 2024, Larson was well on his way before rain derailed his plans.

Speaking about this, Kyle Larson shared his feelings about the feat he is now attempting.

“Last year gave us a great foundation, and now we get to build on it. I’m excited to come back stronger in 2025 and give it everything we’ve got to finish all 1,100 miles. Having Prime Video on board – especially with them streaming the 600 and documenting my whole experience – is pretty special. May is going to be a crazy month, and I’m ready to get after it.” (motorsports.com)

On Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, fans will get their first look at the 2025 paint schemes for Larson’s No. 5 and No. 17 race cars at HendrickCars.com. His IndyCar entry will take the track for the first time during the April 23-24 Indianapolis 500 open test.

