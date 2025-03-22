Kyle Larson makes feelings clear on his prospects of joining Kyle Busch's exclusive NASCAR feat

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson took the victory at the 2025 Baptist Health 200 held at Homestead Miami Speedway. As the #5 HMS driver room the victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, he came out the made his feelings clear on joining Kyle Busch’s feat of sweeping the weekend.

Although Kyle Busch struggled to win a race in 2024, the NASCAR driver does hold some records that are yet to be equaled or broken. One such record is sweeping a weekend, which means winning all three national-level NASCAR races during a weekend i.e. Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series.

Kyle Larson announced on attempting the sweep for the NASCAR race weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway and ticked the first box by winning the truck race on Friday in the #07 Chevrolet. When a reporter asked Larson about the sweep after the race win, he said,

“I mean it was, that's the main goal going into this weekend was, to win all three. And you know, after the spin I was like damn, it's over now and yeah, I was just you know, able to make some things happen to get a win. So yeah, like you said, I mean you can't win all three without one of the first. So I like my chances the rest of the weekend.”

“I know my car will be good so just gotta keep it out of the wall like I was somehow able to tonight and then yeah, I know the cup car will be great. So yeah, it's good to get through this one and, and we'll see, we'll just try hard,” he added.

Kyle Busch became the first driver to complete the sweep in 2010 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson will be taking to the Xfinity Series race later this evening and the Cup Series race on Sunday.

Kyle Larson's truck series win at Homestead Miami Speedway

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race was unfamiliar territory for Kyle Larson going into the Miami race weekend as the HMS driver doesn't have a lot of experience in the series. Regardless, Larson qualified P3 and remained with the lead pack for the majority of the race.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver spun in Lap 90 in an attempt to pass Layne Riggs and brought out the caution. Kyle Larson carved his way through the field after the restart and was back in P3 by Lap 130. Speaking about the inexperience in the series during the post-race conference, the American said:

“Going into the weekend I thought the truck race would be the big unknown, the toughest to win just because of my inexperience in trucks and just the runs being short, the aggression of the drivers and all that.” (7:10 onwards)

Race leader Corey Heim faced an engine cutoff in the final laps promoting Larson into P2, who then passed Riggs to take the win.

