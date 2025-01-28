Kyle Larson makes feelings crystal clear if he’d rather win 6 races in a season without another championship 

Kyle Larson shared his take on opting to win six races every season but without a championship like last year. The NASCAR driver agreed to do so, given he had already secured a championship title.

Larson is a 32-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver who won the championship in 2021. Last season, the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro driver had the most race wins at six but failed to advance to the final four due to the current playoff format.

Since no changes were made to the format, veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass asked Kyle Larson whether he preferred winning six races at the cost of another championship.

"If I didn't have a championship already, I would say no. I wouldn't be good with that," Larson said.

The Californian argued having one championship to his name made him prefer winning more races than getting another title, which he realized more after losing the chance against drivers like Joey Logano last season.

"I think having a championship already allowed me to get over it more so this past season," he added.

Larson believes the current playoff format rewards teams that perform best at the season-finale tracks, which is why he said the No. 5 camp could win 20 races and still lose the championship.

Last year, Kyle Larson won the most races at six. Joey Logano had the second-most wins at four, followed by several drivers at three. The 2021 champion also led the most laps at 1,700 laps, which was 555 laps more than Christopher Bell who was second on the list.

However, Larson's playoff run ended in the Round of 8 after failing to score enough points to advance. Three of the final four spots were secured by race wins, while the last spot was earned by William Byron on points.

He will return with Hendrick Motorsports to drive the No. 5 Chevy for the 2025 NASCAR season. Since joining the team in 2021, he has amassed 23 wins, 63 top-5s, and 81 top-10s.

Kyle Larson's "perfect start" to the year

Kyle Larson (5) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NASCAR season may be in a few weeks but Kyle Larson already had the "perfect start" to the year. Following the triumph at the Chili Bowl Nationals, Larson posted on Instagram his winning moment driving the No. 1K midget car.

He accompanied the post with a caption that said:

"Perfect start to 2025!"

The Chili Bowl victory gave Kyle Larson his third Golden Driller trophy. He fought hard after colliding with another car and riding into the wall during the race. A late caution flag allowed him to retain the lead and eventually win the event.

Larson graced the Chili Bowl race weekend with several NASCAR drivers including Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The NASCAR drivers will return to action at the Daytona International Speedway for the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 16. Larson will compete alongside teammates William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Alex Bowman.

