Kyle Larson makes his feelings crystal clear on JGR rival potentially tying Jimmie Johnson’s record: “It doesn’t bother me; it’ll get annoying”

For NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson, winning a four-peat is a big deal. He did it back in 2021, and now, his Joe Gibbs Racing rival, Christopher Bell, has the chance to replicate the feat.

Ad

Christopher Bell is currently on a three-race winning streak. If he wins this Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, he will etch his name alongside Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt Sr., Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson. Richard Petty holds the record for most races won in a row with 10.

However, this doesn’t bother the Hendrick Motorsports ace. When asked if Bell should be stopped, the Elk Grove native said (during a recent press conference at LVMS via Claire B Lang),

Ad

Trending

“I mean, I got a great season in 2021 and was able to win three points-paying races in a row twice that year, four in a row once, you know with the All-Star Race in there... so having lived through it on my own I can respect it a lot more. It doesn't bother me; you know, I see somebody else having success like that.”

Ad

Kyle Larson continued,

“If he wins this weekend, maybe it's like, alright, it's getting annoying.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bell qualified 13th (28.984 seconds, 186.310 mph) for the upcoming race at the 1.5-mile quad-oval in Nevada. Larson, on the other hand, will start 10th alongside Zane Smith. Spire Motorsports driver and former Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell will start P1, marking his first pole position of the season.

The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube is scheduled for March 16 from 3:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the race on Fox Sports 1 or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

Kyle Larson comes clean on where his team sits one month into the 2025 season

It’s been about a month since NASCAR kicked off its 2025 season. As of now, Kyle Larson has two third-place finishes, coming at Atlanta and Phoenix. That is a pretty good start, one would think.

However, during his media availability, Larson said that lately, his No. 5 team has been lacking consistency.

Ad

“I just feel like we haven't had consistency really to start, whether that be kind of everything coming together,” the 2021 Cup Series champion explained. “So I'm hoping that this week, a track that we have success at in the past, you know, we can kind of put it all together and you have a solid weekend.”

Ad

“And then go to another track next week where I'm really confident at and try and just put a few good races in a row together,” he added.

Last year, Kyle Larson won a series-high six races. But he fell short of making the final four, thus ending hopes of bagging his second series championship. He finished 11th in points as the only Hendrick Motorsports driver to place outside of the top 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback