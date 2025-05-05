Kyle Larson makes grim prediction for the future of NASCAR Cup racing at Texas

Kyle Larson recently spoke about the state of racing at Texas Motor Speedway with regards to the differences between Cup cars and Xfinity cars. The Hendrick Motorsports took part in Saturday's Xfinity race as a fill-in for the injured Connor Zilisch and ended up winning the race.

Following his win, he was asked in a media availability session whether he anticipates the track to be widening out with drivers having a chance to go higher and higher on the track. Larson's own instances of him going higher on the track during late restarts on Saturday were pointed out to him.

"I think each time we come here, the color is lighter but the grip in it and the lanes that we run have been the same for the past, I don't know, six years. At least (turns) three and four I feel like it got pretty rough there early on after the repave and it's kind of maintained. I don't think that the Cup cars are able to run as high as the Xfinity cars in three and four because the higher you run over there, there's that one little bump, bigger bump just past the center and I feel like the Cup cars, bumps kind of upset us a lot. We get into the stop and that's why you see people crash over there often," Kyle Larson described. [5:20]

He predicted that there won't be many scenarios of drivers moving as high up on the racetrack as there were in the Xfinity race. As for turns one and two, Kyle Larson claimed they'd move up to above the lane and 'be stuck there', as he added:

"It's the same Texas. it's been um for a while. So, yeah, I don't know. I don't see it, I don't foresee it ever changing to what it used to be."

It's worth mentioning that the Texas Motor Speedway underwent a repave and in fact, a full reconfiguration in 2017. Since then, NASCAR drivers and fans have complained that the intermediate racetrack has lost its charm of racing.

Kyle Larson called out the Next Gen car following last Sunday's race at Talladega

Following last Sunday's race at Talladega, Kyle Larson called out the Next Gen car for the lack of passing it produces on the racetrack. Larson claimed he started the race out in the back, but couldn't 'go anywhere.'

He mentioned that he was 'a bit surprised' at the end of stage 1 that he was able to get to the top lane as he described:

"It's just confusing sometimes when runs happen. I think we would all wish it was a little bit easier to kind of maneuver — not necessarily to maneuver, but like there at the end when you pick the pace up, it’s just two-wide racing, and really only the two guys on the front row have a shot to win."

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how NASCAR deals with the racing product of the Next Gen car going forward.

