Kyle Larson meets Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce 

NASCAR star Kyle Larson recently caught up with NFL household names Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The three met before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Kyle Larson was impressive at the 2025 Mobil 1 301 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He was able to secure a seventh-place finish. Though it wasn't a victory, his finish inside the top 10 gave Hendrick Motorsports a nice share of points for the duration of the playoffs.

Kyle was 16th on the grid and throughout the gruelling 301 laps, he drove with a calm and steady pace, managing to keep his position close to the leaders of the middle of the top field. Besides that, he was rewarded with points for the stages during the race, which raised his ranking in the playoffs and made his mid-position above the line for qualification more secure.

Kyle Larson shared an Instagram story showcasing his meet-up with Mahomes and Taylor Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Screenshot via Instagram: @kylelarsonracin

Meanwhile, during the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Larson was going head-to-head with other playoff contenders, including teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott. They ended up third and fifth, respectively.

Partly due to trouble with his tires in the later runs, where he conceded his car was not as good as in the early stages, Larson turned in his seventh-place finish. He was still able to get some valuable points, which allowed him to stay in the fight for the playoffs, 41 points ahead of the elimination cutoff going into the next race.

Kyle Larson in awe of Ryan Blaney-led Team Penske at Loudon

Kyle Larson was in awe at Ryan Blaney’s dominant performance in the 2025 NASCAR playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Larson noted that Blaney’s car was incredibly gripped up compared to his own during the race, allowing him to “fly” around the track.

Joey Logano, Blaney’s teammate who won the pole and led the majority of the laps, was a step behind Blaney’s pace, while Josh Berry also stayed close to the front-runners. Larson praised Team Penske’s Fords for being at another level compared to much of the field, emphasizing the strong showing Penske had at Loudon.

"Penske was even better than I think they are compared to the rest of the field in the past. When I was behind [Ryan Blaney], his car was crazy gripped up compared to mine. Mine didn’t even feel that bad that run and I just let him go and he was flying. [Joey Logano] was a step off of him and I thought [Josh Berry] was pretty close to Ryan,” he told Jayski.

Kyle Larson described his car as the “third or fourth-best” on the track during the race but admitted that tire performance issues on the later runs affected his pace and prevented him from mounting a serious challenge to the leaders. He and his Hendrick Motorsports team are focused on learning from this race and looking forward to refining their approach for upcoming playoff events, including the Kansas Speedway race.

