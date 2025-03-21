Kyle Larson misses out on Truck Series front row as Tricon star Corey Heim earns his 8th Truck Series pole

Kyle Larson lost his chance at a front-row start in the Baptist Health 200, as Corey Heim won the pole at Homestead-Miami Speedway, his eighth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday. Heim was nearly two-tenths of a second faster than his Tricon Garage teammate, Tanner Gray. Kyle Larson will start third, with Layne Riggs and Gio Ruggiero rounding out the top five. The race will air on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Larson will be driving the No. 07 Spire Motorsports truck as he hopes to win all three NASCAR races this weekend—Truck, Xfinity, and Cup. His last Truck Series race appearance came in 2023 at North Wilkesboro.

This is the fourth Truck Series race of the season. Heim has already won two of the first three events. The upcoming race, the Baptist Health 200 is 134 laps long on the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway. Stage breaks happen at laps 30, 60, and 134. The total purse from the race is $782,900. The news about Heim taking the pole was also shared by NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver via X. He wrote,

“Corey Heim claims his eighth NASCAR Truck Series pole for the race tonight at Homestead. He topped Tricon teammate Tanner Gray by nearly two tenths. The rest of the top-five starter include Kyle Larson, Layne Riggs and Gio Ruggiero.”

Kyle Larson isn’t the only Cup Series driver racing featuring in Truck this weekend. Ross Chastain will drive the No. 44 truck for Niece Motorsports. Other drivers include Grant Enfinger, the last Chevrolet driver to win a Truck race at Homestead, and defending champion Ty Majeski.

Kyle Larson shares his feelings about racing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kyle Larson has a mixed record at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He holds the track record for most laps led in Cup Series races with 626 laps. He’s led over 90 laps in four of his 11 starts, including two of the last three races. This weekend, Larson is all set to race in all three of NASCAR’s racing formats at Miami.

Larson accepted the challenge but also showed enthusiasm about the opportunity. Speaking to the media, he said (quoted by the Sports Rush),

“Sure, yeah, I guess you can consider it a bucket list sort of thing. I think it’s just a really tough feat, to do it and I think Kyle Busch is maybe the only one who’s done it and he’s done it multiple times at Bristol. To join him in something like that would be pretty special.”

He added, “I just love the opportunity to race. I love Homestead. I didn’t have any other dirt races to do this weekend. I felt like it was a perfect weekend to try and run all three, and potentially win all three would be great.”

Kyle Larson currently has one Cup Series win at Homestead, which came in 2022, along with five top-five finishes. In 2016, he led 132 laps but finished second. In 2017, he led 145 laps and finished third. Last season, Larson finished outside the top six in the Straight Talk Wireless 400. He also has three pole positions in seven starts at the track.

