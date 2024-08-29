Kyle Larson nominated by F1 Insider as potential Logan Sargeant replacement at Williams

F1 Insider Karun Chandhok suggested Kyle Larson as the potential replacement for Logan Sargeant at Williams. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has tried his hand at multiple motorsports disciplines, but his resume is shy of a Formula 1 race experience.

Sargeant's 2024 F1 season has been underwhelming. From 15 Grand Prix races, the American driver couldn't place his Mercedes-powered car at P10 or above, and thus, has zero points to his name. He is joined by Sauber teammates Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at the bottom of the F1 Driver's standings.

Meanwhile, Sargeant's teammate, Alex Albon has registered four points this season. Though Sargeant was due to be replaced by Carlos Sainz next year, his poor performance prompted team principal James Vowels to find a quick solution. As a result, the American driver got sacked mid-season and will be replaced by Italian F2 driver, Franco Colapinto.

Trending

Chandhok was asked for his opinion on the replacement driver for Logan Sargeant. The F1 insider suggested either Kyle Larson or IndyCar driver, Scott McLaughlin.

"I would say @smclaughlin93 or @KyleLarsonRacin. What a great story that would be to follow - proper all rounders!" Chandhok opined via X.

Expand Tweet

As Williams has found Logan Sargeant's replacement driver, Larson's potential stint in F1 with the team won't come to fruition.

"You can quote that": Kyle Larson confident of being a better motorsports all-rounder than Max Verstappen

A few weeks back, Kyle Larson etched his third Knoxville National title and dethroned the runner-up, Giovanni Scelzi. After the Sprint Car racing battle was done and dusted, Scelzi hailed the champion's versatility and told FloRacing, "he's probably the greatest driver ever to live."

When asked if he was better than the dominant F1 driver, the Hendrick Motorsports driver downplayed Verstappen's capability of outdueling him. The 2021 Cup Series champion accepted he couldn't outperform the Dutchman in F1 or IndyCar. However, he expressed being better than the three-time world champion in every other discipline. He said (via FloRacing).

"There’s no way (Verstappen) can get into a Sprint Car and win the Knoxville Nationals. There’s no way he can go win the Chili Bowl. There’s no way he can go win a Cup race at Bristol. There’s probably no way I can go win a Formula 1 race at Monaco, but I think I’d have a better shot at him (doing what he does than him doing what I do) just because of the car element," Larson said.

"That’s what gives me ease and confidence that, like, I know I’m better than him. Maybe not in an open-wheel IndyCar or Formula 1 car, but that’s one discipline. I think I would beat him in everything else. You can quote that," he added.

It will be interesting to see how things will pan out if Max Verstappen and Kyle Larson lock horns in any motorsport discipline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback