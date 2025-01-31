NASCAR driver Kyle Larson has made an offer to the 2025 Hall of Fame inductee, Carl Edwards, to step into his car for the All-Star Race's practice. The driver's offer stems from his belief that Edwards returning to the grid would make an impact on the sport, as well as be "great".

The driver's comments came during an interview with journalist, Bob Pockrass, for NASCAR on Fox. However, he made it clear that he hasn't reached out to the former driver himself, and isn't sure whether his message will even get to him.

“I’ve not talked to him, and Bob you can blow this out there, and he’s probably not going to see it anyways. But, I would love to have Carl Edwards do it, I think it’d be great, ‘cause that’s my pick this year. I’ve mentioned it to Jeff Gordon [Vice Chairman, Hendrick Motorsports] and Cliff [Daniels, Kyle Larson's crew chief], but nobody really outside of that so it’s not anything serious right now. But that’s who I would pick, I think that would make a huge splash in the sport and be great. Carl, if you happen to see this, please, please jump in the #5 car.”

Kyle Larson and Carl Edwards have competed against each other, from the former's Cup Series debut in 2013 to the latter's retirement at the end of 2016, with the new Hall-of-Famer consistently ranking higher than the #5 driver during their years together.

Edwards will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame at a ceremony on February 7th, alongside drivers Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody.

The 2025 All-Star Race will take place on May 18th, 2025 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third year. Kyle Larson will be attempting to secure his fourth victory after winning the race in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Kyle Larson talks about his expectations from the first race of the season

Kyle Larson (5) during the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, Feb 3rd 2024 - Source: Imagn

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson recently spoke about his hopes from the atmosphere at the Bowman Gray Stadium, where the Cup Series will begin with the Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray later this week. The series will be returning to the track for the first time since 1971, with the last Clash race taking place at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

While Larson hasn't raced a Cup Series race there, he has driven on the track in the K&N Pro Series earlier in his career. Speaking about his experience at the track from when he was younger, the #5 driver is hoping for the same kind of crowd when the teams drive there this weekend.

“I don’t remember much about the race but I remember I went into the stands to watch the Modifieds afterwards and that was my first time just being a fan there and it was everything I was hoping it would be. I had watched the Madhouse documentary thing and the crowd was rowdy. We went back once or twice since then but the crowd was really crazy that night so I hope it’s like that,” he said [via Sportsnaut].

The Clash is the first pre-season event of the 2025 Cup Series, and it will take place on February 2nd, starting at 08:00 PM ET.

