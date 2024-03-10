Kyle Larson has one major advantage over fellow NASCAR star Kurt Busch’s attempt when he races in the Indy 500 this year according to Leigh Diffey

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson is gearing up for a rare feat in motorsports as he attempts double duty on Memorial Day weekend. Larson will enter the prestigious Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on May 26, covering a total of 1,100 miles of racing.

Larson, driving for Arrow McLaren this May, is aiming to join the exclusive list of four drivers who have accomplished the feat, including John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch, the latter having made his attempt in 2014.

In a recent appearance on the Speed Street podcast, veteran NBC commentator Leigh Diffey reflected on Busch's attempt a decade ago, highlighting a specific advantage the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver may have this season.

Diffey recalled that the biggest challenge Busch faced during his attempt was the 'buffeting' in the corners - caused by turbulent airflow in traffic, also affecting drivers' head movement. However, this issue was resolved with the aero screens that were introduced in 2020, meaning Larson will not have to face the same obstacle.

In a conversation with veteran IndyCar driver Conor Daly, Diffey said on the podcast:

"The last driver to do it, as you well know was Kurt Busch, I don't know if you've ever asked him this but one of the things that intrigued me was I said 'What was the biggest hurdle you had to overcome?' thinking he may have been talking something about the driving or just the surrounds or how it was different. And he said the biggest thing was the 'buffeting'."

"Sitting in the car, in a NASCAR Cup car, and back then this was pre-aero screen, Well now, no more buffeting. So how big of an advantage is that to Kyle or maybe it wasn't gonna phase him, we'll never know."

Kurt Busch recorded a sixth-place finish in the Indy 500 but suffered an engine failure in the Coca-Cola 600. Tony Stewart remains the only driver to have completed 1,100 miles of the Double, having recorded a sixth and third-place finish respectively in 2001.

Former IndyCar driver claims Kyle Larson will be an Indy 500 contender

Kyle Larson is set to make his IndyCar Series debut in the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing' with the Arrow McLaren team this season.

There is plenty of speculation and buzz around Larson's debut as he teams up with a front-running team. Former driver turned broadcaster James Hinchcliffe reckons the 2021 NASCAR Cup champion will be a contender to win the prestigious event on his debut.

Hinchliffe told NBC Sports:

"I got the pleasure of being teammates with Kurt Busch the last time a Cup driver tried the double, and I was super impressed with how he performed over the month. Kyle Larson is coming in with just as much professionalism but probably even more prep, having done the Phoenix test, and I’m fully expecting him to be a contender at the Indy 500."

Kyle Larson recently participated in the test at Phoenix Raceway in early February in preparation for his debut.