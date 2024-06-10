Kyle Larson open to do another Double duty at Iowa-Knoxville: “I plan on it”

Kyle Larson recently revealed if he'd be interested in running another Double in the coming weekend. Larson participated in the Coca-Cola 600 Double last month, finishing 18th in the Indianapolis race but didn't get to complete even a lap at Charlotte.

On that occasion, Larson's inability to start at Charlotte put his playoff participation in danger before NASCAR granted him a waiver. Despite the risks involved, Larson is hoping to attempt another double. In NASCAR, the race is at Iowa Speedway, and in the World of Outlaws, the race would be at Knoxville.

It was during the press conference following his victory at Sonoma that Larson was asked if he would be interested in competing in Iowa on Sunday, along with the races on Friday and Saturday at Knoxville.

"I’d like to. I’d like to for sure. Friday is tight on schedule. I don’t think we’re done practicing at Iowa Speedway until like 5:30. Yeah, I’m guessing hot laps are at 6:30, so tight window. So I plan on it. We’ll see how Tuesday goes. I have tore up a lot of equipment so far, so if I continue that, maybe we won’t have enough stuff left," Larson said, adding a touch of humour to his statement.. [17:48]

Larson, the Hendrick Motorsports driver added that he would love to get more laps at Knoxville, a racetrack he doesn't usually get to run on, before the Knoxville Nationals.

Larson has tasted a lot of success at the "sprint car capital of the world" and is the current champion of the Knoxville Nationals.

Larson to consider running the second Indy 500-Coke 600 Double in 2025

This year, Larson's attempt at the Double ended in disappointment, but he has addressed the possibility of running the Double once again in 2025. Speaking to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, the #5 driver claimed that he's heard there is a deal of two years for running the Double. He admitted that running it again was something that "scares the [expletive]" out of him.

"I don’t know if I’m going to want to do it again. But I don’t know. We’ll see. Really, I’ve just got to kind of evaluate how the first year goes, I think they have the second year lined up, probably, if I wanted to do it. But we’ll see," Larson added.

Kyle Larson's Double attempt in 2024 reportedly cost Hendrick Motorsports upwards of $3 million. It was reported that a general Indy 500 run costs around $1.5 million.

So with all of that in consideration, the cost of the Double, how it all turned out this year, and Kyle Larson's own decision behind it, it'll be interesting to see if he attempts it again next year.

It's worth mentioning Tony Stewart attempted the Double twice, in 1999 and 2001. He got a better result on the second attempt, becoming the only driver to attempt and finish the two races.

