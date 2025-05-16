Kyle Larson opens up about a 'really challenging' time in his life and how he rose above it

Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on one of the toughest times he experienced in life and revealed how he rose above it. Speaking about this in a recent interview, the Hendrick Motorsports driver termed the 2020 controversy as 'really challenging' and reflected on how he learnt from his mistake.

Ad

Larson recently sat with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, where he participated in the customary tradition of answering 12 questions. In one of the questions, Gluck asked Larson about a challenging time in his life and how he reacted to it.

Replying to it, the #5 HMS driver pointed at the controversial 2020 incident when he used a racial slur and was sacked by his former team, Chip Ganassi Racing. Here's what Larson said about it, as per the New York Times,

Ad

Trending

"Probably the 2020 stuff. Obviously, a lot happened in a quick time — (a position) that I put myself in. But it was trusting the people I had around me and trusting in the path we were trying to put ourselves on to get either back to the Cup Series or just in a good spot in life and racing."

Ad

"It was staying committed to that and doing everything I felt like I wanted to do and needed to do and ultimately got back to the Cup Series," he added.

Notably, Larson was competing in an iRacing event during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this was when he uttered a racial slur. After Larson appeared to have lost communication with his spotter, the then CGR driver said, "You can't hear me?", and this was followed by an N-word.

Ad

After this ordeal went viral, Chip Ganassi Racing fired Kyle Larson with immediate effect. As for Larson, who was a top driver at the time, not only lost his contract, but also all of his sponsors.

How did Kyle Larson respond to his racial slur controversy?

After the controversy, Kyle Larson shared an immediate apology on social media, where he stated that he did not want to put forward any excuse for his actions. He also extended his apology to the NASCAR community. Here's what he said:

Ad

Kyle Larson (42), Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, during qualifying for the South Point 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Playoff Series race on September 14, 2019 - Source: Getty

"I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said," Larson said. "There is no excuse for that. I wasn't raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community."

Ad

"I understand the damage is probably unrepairable, and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am, and I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times," the former CGR man said in a video.

Expand Tweet

In October 2020, Kyle Larson signed a multi-year contract with Hendrick Motorsports to drive the #5 Chevrolet in 2021. As the Elk Grove native returned to the Cup Series scene with Rick Hendrick's team, he made his mark by winning the 2021 Cup Series Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.