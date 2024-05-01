Kyle Larson opines what could "fix" NASCAR Next Gen Cup car's issues surrounding airblocking and overtaking

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and the driver to finish in the runner-up spot last weekend in Dover, Kyle Larson, was one driver who bought up the Next Gen Cup car's ability to race in dirty air once again after the event.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen chasing Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin during the final laps of the 2024 Wurth 400 at the one-mile-long track.

However, Larson came up short and could not pass Hamlin before the checkered flag fell at 'The Monster Mile', ending up in P2 instead. Larson, in a bid to counter Hamlin's air-blocking strategies during the race called out for removal of the Next Gen cup car's rearview cameras as a result.

Larson elaborated in a post-race interview with Bob Pockrass from FOX Sports citing the reasons behind his unsuccessful attempt and said:

"It's really easy with the cameras and the car to airblock. Honestly like, if they took the cameras out of the car, that's probably one of the little things that could fix it because it's hard to see out the rearview mirrors. I would be for if they took the cameras out because, like I said, it's so easy."

The Elk Grove, California native touched on the difficulties he faced behind the wheel while trailing the #11 Toyota driver, drawing attention to a multitude of issues such as dirty air with the seventh-generation Cup car once again. While the current package seems to be proficient at intermediate ovals with a 1.5-mile-long overall length, road courses, and short tracks highlight the car's shortcomings.

With other focal points of NASCAR's Next Gen Cup car also in the focus of the governing body and tire supplier Goodyear such as tire falloff, it remains to be seen if little additions such as Kyle Larson's suggestion make it into the final draft of the ideal seventh-generation racer.

Denny Hamlin describes Kyle Larson's style of racing after Cup Series race at Dover

Despite having had the better of Kyle Larson during last Sunday's event, Denny Hamlin did not shy away from complimenting his fellow competitor and his style of racing in the sport.

Hamlin touched on how Kyle Larson's driving style suits the needs of the Next Gen car and elaborated in a post-race press conference:

"If you're not willing to push it to the absolute edge, you're not optimizing lap time and I know that when he's (Kyle Larson) chasing, he is pushing it to the edge. It's hard when you're racing against a guy who's willing to wreck to win."

Watch both drivers go toe to toe once again this coming weekend as NASCAR goes live from Kansas Speedway for the 2024 AdventHealth 400.