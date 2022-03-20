Kyle Larson participates in Hendrick Motorsports' event for a cause

he reigning NASCAR champion, Kyle Larson, was recently present at Harmony Elementary School for “Hendrick Get Set Go!” a Hendrick Motorsports project.

He presented the school with a $25,000 check as a part of an education project and spent some time with the students. The project expands access in the fields of science, technology, engineering, math, and future careers to students from all backgrounds in schools all over the US. The initiative, which has entered its second year of investing in STEM-based education, kicked off on Friday, March 18, ahead of the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Describing his experience, Larson said:

“Getting to see what they work on at school and what’s important to them is awesome, so to be a small part of it is really cool. Like I said, just glad to be here and happy to see the excitement that’s in all of their faces.”

Sharing a post on Twitter, Hendrick Automotive Group wrote:

“We kicked off our first Home race weekend by giving back with @KyleLarsonRacin and our ATL teammates! Our Hendrick, Get Set. Go! event had it all: $25,000 for STEM education, a science fair & even drone racing with the #NASCAR champion.”

We kicked off our first Home race weekend by giving back with @KyleLarsonRacin and our ATL teammates! Our Hendrick, Get Set. Go! event had it all: $25,000 for STEM education, a science fair & even drone racing with the #NASCAR champion.

Kyle Larson's position at Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson will start in the 11th row for Sunday’s NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 after the qualifying session was canceled due to inclement weather.

We're headed to the state. First stop back on the East Coast.

The starting line-up result for Atlanta Motor Speedway was decided by using a formula based on Performance Metrics Qualifying.

Larson failed to perform well in the Ruoff Mortgage 500, but the 2022 season is very long, and there will be more opportunities coming his way as the season moves ahead. Larson will be looking for his second win of the season when the flag drops on Sunday at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The action of the event will be live on FOX and MRN at 3 pm EST.

