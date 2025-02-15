Kyle Larson picks $80M NASCAR rival Kyle Busch as the one driver he’d “love to work closer with” as a teammate

Kyle Larson, when asked who he'd like to be teammates with, said $80M rival and namesake, Kyle Busch. The question, for the latest NASCAR promo video, was to pick a new teammate of the driver's choice; the only condition being that the other had to be someone with whom the driver had never worked.

The reason behind Larson's pick is the ample experience that Busch has, and he thinks it would be "really cool" to work with him as a teammate. The former also added that in a sense, he is already teammates with the latter, because of the Chevrolet alliance.

"It'd be really cool to be teammates with Kyle Busch, and I feel like I kinda am in a way, with the Chevrolet alliance, but I just feel like he's so experienced, and I've gotten to work with his brother at my time at Ganassi. I would love to get to work closer with Kyle." Larson said to NASCAR

On the other hand, Kyle Busch also said that he'd pick Kyle Larson from Hendrick Motorsports. He didn't elaborate further.

"Kyle Larson" said Kyle Busch.

Two of the circuit's most successful drivers picked each other as their new teammates if they had the option. Kyle Larson has won the Cup Series Championship once (2021), with 29 victories, 21 poles, and 119 Top-5 finishes. Busch for his part, has won twice the Cup Series (2015 and 2019), with 63 first-place finishes, 33 poles, and 251 Top-5 finishes. These two have had two of the most impressive careers among active drivers. Great recognizes great.

Talking about net worth, Busch is far ahead of Larson: with an astonishing $80 million, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle soars over Hendrick Motorsports' with only $12 million. Having debuted 10 years later (2014 vs 2004), it's only understandable that Kyle Larson has yet to amass his net worth in comparison to the legend.

Kyle Larson chose experience but others went in different directions

Other drivers, such as Ross Chastain, chose their hypothetic partner because of his brain, his prepping technique, and his business intuition, Joey Logano:

Probably Logano. Hopefully, he would open up a little more on his racing prep, but also the business side and what he does. It would be interesting if you were behind the team doors with him, he does a lot right", was Ross Chastain's answer

Alex Bowman, who also chose Logano, said he'd choose him because he's been able to capitalize on situations and win championships; and it would be interesting to see how he operates:

"I think just looking at (Joey) Logano and how he's been able to capitalize on situations and winning championships, and kinda do what he's done here recently in the sport. It'd be interesting to see how they (Team Penske) operate" was Alex Bowman's answer

Regardless of the method behind each driver's decision, all of them were very interesting. Who would you choose?

