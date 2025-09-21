Kyle Larson pinpoints the ‘unfortunate’ side of Rico Abreu’s partnership with Tony Stewart

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson recently shared his views on former Cup Series driver Tony Stewart's latest partnership with Rico Abreu. On September 17, 2025, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) announced that Abreu will pilot the #24 winged sprint car for the team in the upcoming 2026 Kubota High Limit Racing Series season.Rico Abreu and Stewart have been friends for over a decade, as the duo first met during the 2012 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. Recently, in an interview, Abreu highlighted the lesser-known side of Stewart and even commended his kindness. Additionally, Abreu leads the High Limit Racing Championship points table with nine wins to his account and described driving for TSR as a dream come true.Reflecting on Tony Stewart's merger with Rico Abreu, Kyle Larson expressed his feelings on the 'unfortunate' side of the decision in an interview with Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass:&quot;I mean, I think it's, you know, it's great for high limit, you know, to have a TSR kind of merge with Rico and be with us, but at the same point, it's, in a way, you're losing a team, you know, in the whole ecosystem. So, yeah, that part is unfortunate.&quot;Continuing further, Larson claimed he wasn't 'surprised' after hearing about the merger.&quot;But no, I think, you know, Tony's got so much on his plate now and just makes things a lot easier to team up (with) Rico and still, you know, be involved in sprint car racing. So they're great friends too. So it's, it wasn't surprising when I heard of it.&quot;Tony Stewart entered the Top Fuel series in 2024 after his wife, Leah Pruett, took a temporary hiatus from racing to focus on her family. Later in 2025, Stewart clinched the regular season champion title at Indianapolis Raceway Park.&quot;It’s not like what you and I were used to&quot;: When Tony Stewart elucidated the difference between NHRA and NASCARLast year, the former NASCAR team owner Tony Stewart was featured in an interview with the 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick on the latter's Happy Hour podcast. During the episode, Stewart highlighted the key difference between NHRA drag racing and stock car racing.The 54-year-old pointed out that NHRA drag races generally last for three to four seconds in comparison to NASCAR's three- to four-hour races. Additionally, drag racing cars are designed to go in a straight line, whereas stock cars are designed to compete on oval tracks.Tony Stewart further commented on the number of laps and pit stops:“It’s not like what you and I were used to, where we’ve got a three-and-a-half-hour race. We’ve got six or eight pit stops during the day, and we have three, four, or five hundred laps to get the job done. If we make a mistake, we're going to fix it.&quot;The former Cup Series champion concluded that nearly 70% of a stock car race depends on the driver's skills, and the remaining 30% falls in the hands of the crew. Meanwhile, in the NHRA Series, everything is dependent on the car's tuning and setup. Furthermore, the drag racing series suits weigh ten pounds heavier than the stock car racing jerseys.